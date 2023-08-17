CNBC TV18
Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty 50 likely to open lower tracking global cues

Aug 17, 2023 7:58 AM IST
Summary

Share Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 are likely to open lower tracking global market cues. GIFT Nifty futures, an early indicator of the Nifty index, was last trading 13 points or 0.07 percent lower at 19,399.0  ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street. The earnings season has now officially ending. Today is also the weekly options expiry date. The Nifty 50 and Sensex ended higher on Wednesday. 

Stocks To Watch | Ramkrishna Forgings To Be In Focus 

Ramkrishna Forgings bags Rs 145 crore contract from European Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM).

Aug 17, 2023 8:50 AM

Trade Setup | Anuj Singhal's View On Market

NIFTY: HIGHER HIGH, HIGHER LOW

Day                      Low                      High
Aug 14                19257                  19465
Aug 16                19317                  19482

BANK NIFTY: LOWER HIGH, LOWER LOW

Day                      Low                      High
Aug 14                43776                  44212
Aug 16                43600                  44002

TRADE SETUP

Nifty             Day’s Low          Recovery
Aug 14           19258                 +176 Pts
Aug 16           19317                 +148 Pts

FIIs in Index futures

Nifty                    +506 cr
Bank Nifty          -285 cr
Net                      +221 cr

NIFTY: SIGNS OF BOTTOM?

Fresh shorting now only if Nifty breaches 19,257
Texture of market is only for intra-day trading now
No positions should be carried forward overnight
Texture is “Buy in morning” and “Cover in closing”
Nifty refusing to fall below 50 DMA
Bank Nifty refusing to fall below 100 DMA
SBI led Bank Nifty recovery yesterday
Nifty IT very strong, wont let Nifty fall a lot
Market’s reaction to inflation data was very mature
Money market will open after yesterday’s holiday
Money market reaction today will be extremely important

NIFTY OUTLOOK

First support zone: 19,370-19,400 (Options based)
Bigger support zone: 19,317-19257 (Last 2 days low)

Aug 17, 2023 8:30 AM

Stock Market | Nifty 50 Looks To Defend 19,400 On Options Expiry Day Amid Weak Global Cues 

US markets end in the red, Nifty ends above 50 DMA, foreign and domestic investors buy in cash market, and more. Here are five market cues as we kick-start the day.

Aug 17, 2023 8:27 AM

Stocks To Watch| Cipla, Lupin, JSW Energy And More To Be In Focus

Aug 17, 2023 8:24 AM

Trade Setup | Nigel D'Souza's View On Market
 
- Nifty now at the midpoint of the 19250-19650 range 
- Global Cues still nervous
 
FII positioning
a. On Index Futures: Long: Short at 39 percent:61 percent
b. On Index Options: Bought 1.9 lakh puts, more puts than calls
c. On Index Options: Wrote 1.5 lakh each of calls and puts
 
Nifty Options Data
 
a. Active Options
Strike Change in OI Premium
19400 Call +28 lakh shares 82 vs 99
19450 Call +32 lakh shares 50 vs 69
 
b. Highest OI 
Open Interest
19300 Put 1.42 crore shares
19400 Put 1.29 crore shares
19600 Call 1.28 crore shares
 
c. Nifty Levels
20 DMA 19,629
Resistance 19520
Support 19300
 
Key Levels on Nifty bank 
50 DMA 44,715
100 DMA 43,618

Aug 17, 2023 8:21 AM

Trade Setup | Sonia Shenoy's View On Market 

- US markets end in the red overnight 
- Dow Jones down 180 points, S&P 500 down 0.8 percent 
- Nifty ended above 50 DMA, held on to 19,400 after pullback in late trade 
- Market continues to be range bound between 19400-19800 
- Buying witnessed by FIIs and DIIs on Wednesday
- FIIs bought Rs 722 crore in cash while DIIs bought Rs 2,406 crore in cash yesterday 
- Earnings season has ended on a strong footing 
- MOSL has raised FY24 Nifty EPS by 2.5 percent to Rs 988 post strong first quarter earnings 
- MOSL says notable earnings upgrades in Tata Motors, JSW Steel, SBI, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Bharti Airtel 

Aug 17, 2023 8:11 AM

Stocks To Watch | Globus Spirits To Be In Focus

- Large block deal expected today, sources tell CNBC-TV18
- 25 lakh shares on offer (8.5 percent equity)
- Indicative price: Rs 975-985 per share

Aug 17, 2023 8:03 AM

Global Market Cue | Crude Slumps On China Economic Slowdown & Hawkish US Fed

Aug 17, 2023 7:51 AM

Global Market Cue | Asian Markets In The Red After a Weak Handover From Wall Street 

- Asian markets slip into the red following a lower close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest
index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan are down 1.01 percent at this hour.
- Japan's Nikkei 225: Down 1.2 percent
- Hong Kong's Hang Seng: Down 1.76 percent
- China's Shanghai Composite: Down 0.36 percent

Aug 17, 2023 7:46 AM

Global Market Cue | Wall Street Indices 

- The three main US indices ended lower on Wednesday 
- S&P 500: Down 0.76 percent
- Dow Jones Industrial Average: down 0.52 percent
- Nasdaq Composite: Down 1.15 percent

Aug 17, 2023 7:39 AM

Share Market News | Sensex and Nifty 50 

Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 ended Wednesday's trading session in the green, up 0.2 percent each. 

Aug 17, 2023 7:34 AM

Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Live Market Blog

Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and the economy. We also get you instant reactions from our stellar lineup of TV guests, in-house editors, researchers and reporters.

Have a great day ahead. Good luck!

Aug 17, 2023 7:30 AM
