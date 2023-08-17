Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty 50 likely to open lower tracking global cues

Stocks To Watch | Ramkrishna Forgings To Be In Focus
Ramkrishna Forgings bags Rs 145 crore contract from European Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM).
Trade Setup | Anuj Singhal's View On Market
NIFTY: HIGHER HIGH, HIGHER LOW
Day Low High
Aug 14 19257 19465
Aug 16 19317 19482
BANK NIFTY: LOWER HIGH, LOWER LOW
Day Low High
Aug 14 43776 44212
Aug 16 43600 44002
TRADE SETUP
Nifty Day’s Low Recovery
Aug 14 19258 +176 Pts
Aug 16 19317 +148 Pts
FIIs in Index futures
Nifty +506 cr
Bank Nifty -285 cr
Net +221 cr
NIFTY: SIGNS OF BOTTOM?
Fresh shorting now only if Nifty breaches 19,257
Texture of market is only for intra-day trading now
No positions should be carried forward overnight
Texture is “Buy in morning” and “Cover in closing”
Nifty refusing to fall below 50 DMA
Bank Nifty refusing to fall below 100 DMA
SBI led Bank Nifty recovery yesterday
Nifty IT very strong, wont let Nifty fall a lot
Market’s reaction to inflation data was very mature
Money market will open after yesterday’s holiday
Money market reaction today will be extremely important
NIFTY OUTLOOK
First support zone: 19,370-19,400 (Options based)
Bigger support zone: 19,317-19257 (Last 2 days low)
Stock Market | Nifty 50 Looks To Defend 19,400 On Options Expiry Day Amid Weak Global Cues
US markets end in the red, Nifty ends above 50 DMA, foreign and domestic investors buy in cash market, and more. Here are five market cues as we kick-start the day.
Stocks To Watch| Cipla, Lupin, JSW Energy And More To Be In Focus
Trade Setup | Nigel D'Souza's View On Market
- Nifty now at the midpoint of the 19250-19650 range
- Global Cues still nervous
FII positioning
a. On Index Futures: Long: Short at 39 percent:61 percent
b. On Index Options: Bought 1.9 lakh puts, more puts than calls
c. On Index Options: Wrote 1.5 lakh each of calls and puts
Nifty Options Data
a. Active Options
Strike Change in OI Premium
19400 Call +28 lakh shares 82 vs 99
19450 Call +32 lakh shares 50 vs 69
b. Highest OI
Open Interest
19300 Put 1.42 crore shares
19400 Put 1.29 crore shares
19600 Call 1.28 crore shares
c. Nifty Levels
20 DMA 19,629
Resistance 19520
Support 19300
Key Levels on Nifty bank
50 DMA 44,715
100 DMA 43,618
Trade Setup | Sonia Shenoy's View On Market
- US markets end in the red overnight
- Dow Jones down 180 points, S&P 500 down 0.8 percent
- Nifty ended above 50 DMA, held on to 19,400 after pullback in late trade
- Market continues to be range bound between 19400-19800
- Buying witnessed by FIIs and DIIs on Wednesday
- FIIs bought Rs 722 crore in cash while DIIs bought Rs 2,406 crore in cash yesterday
- Earnings season has ended on a strong footing
- MOSL has raised FY24 Nifty EPS by 2.5 percent to Rs 988 post strong first quarter earnings
- MOSL says notable earnings upgrades in Tata Motors, JSW Steel, SBI, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Bharti Airtel
Stocks To Watch | Globus Spirits To Be In Focus
- Large block deal expected today, sources tell CNBC-TV18
- 25 lakh shares on offer (8.5 percent equity)
- Indicative price: Rs 975-985 per share
Global Market Cue | Asian Markets In The Red After a Weak Handover From Wall Street
- Asian markets slip into the red following a lower close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest
index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan are down 1.01 percent at this hour.
- Japan's Nikkei 225: Down 1.2 percent
- Hong Kong's Hang Seng: Down 1.76 percent
- China's Shanghai Composite: Down 0.36 percent
Global Market Cue | Wall Street Indices
- The three main US indices ended lower on Wednesday
- S&P 500: Down 0.76 percent
- Dow Jones Industrial Average: down 0.52 percent
- Nasdaq Composite: Down 1.15 percent
Share Market News | Sensex and Nifty 50
Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 ended Wednesday's trading session in the green, up 0.2 percent each.
Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Live Market Blog
Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and the economy. We also get you instant reactions from our stellar lineup of TV guests, in-house editors, researchers and reporters.
Have a great day ahead. Good luck!