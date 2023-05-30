Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty 50 expected to open with gains, Asian indices mixed

Global Market Cue | Wall Street indices rallied on Friday
The US market remained shut on Monday on account of Memorial Day.
--S&P 500: up 1.3 percent
--Dow Jones Industrial Average: up one percent
--Nasdaq Composite: up 2.2 percent
Share Market News | Sensex, Nifty 50 closed at five-month high on Monday
The Indian indices started the week on a positive note. BSE Sensex closed 345 points up at 62,846 and Nifty 50 ended up 99 points at 18,599. Nifty Bank closed Monday's session at a record high led by HDFC Bank, SBI Bank and IndusInd Bank, and surpassed its all-time high in the intraday trade. (Read more on May 29 session)
