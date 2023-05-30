Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty 50 expected to open with gains, Asian indices mixed

Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty 50 expected to open with gains, Asian indices mixed
By CNBCTV18.com May 30, 2023 7:37 AM IST (Updated)
Share Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 are likely to open higher tracking global cues. Singapore Exchange Nifty futures, an early indicator of the Nifty index, was last trading marginally higher at 18,702.5 ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street. Nifty 50 company Adani Ports is due to post its earnings later today. On Monday, Nifty 50 ended at 18,598, highest in five months, and 290 points away from the index's all-time high mark. Nifty Bank surpassed its all-time high during Monday's session, and also registered an all-time closing high.

Global Market Cue | Wall Street indices rallied on Friday 

The US market remained shut on Monday on account of Memorial Day. 

--S&P 500: up 1.3 percent
--Dow Jones Industrial Average: up one percent
--Nasdaq Composite: up 2.2 percent

May 30, 2023 8:00 AM

Share Market News | Sensex, Nifty 50 closed at five-month high on Monday

The Indian indices started the week on a positive note. BSE Sensex closed 345 points up at 62,846 and Nifty 50 ended up 99 points at 18,599. Nifty Bank closed Monday's session at a record high led by  HDFC Bank, SBI Bank and IndusInd Bank, and surpassed its all-time high in the intraday trade. (Read more on May 29 session

May 30, 2023 7:54 AM

May 30, 2023 7:37 AM