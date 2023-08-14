Stock Market Live: Nifty 50 looks for support near 19,300, Adani twins, JSW Steel top losers

Campus Activewear Share Price Update | Top Nifty Smallcap Gainer
- Stock is trading with over 4 percent gains
- Stock is trading at Rs 301 apiece, above its IPO price of Rs 292 apiece
- Campus Activewear reported a nearly 184 percent jump in its quarterly net profit to Rs 31.48 crore in the June quarter from Rs 11.09 crore in the previous year
PVR Inox Share Price Update | Top Nifty Media Gainer
- The stock is trading over three percent higher, up for second day in a row.
- The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 1,697 earlier in the session.
- The company says it witnessed its highest ever daily and weekend admissions and box office on August 13.
- According to the press release, the cinema company generated a gross box office revenue of Rs 39.5 crore.
ABB Share Market Update | Among Top Nifty 500 Losers
- Shares down 5.8 percent.
- The electric and automation major reported its quarterly numbers on Friday.
- On year-to-date basis, the stock is up 59.71 percent.
NSE Live | Media Stocks Outperform
- Nifty Media index is the only sectoral gainer.
- The index is trading 0.8 percent higher.
- Three index stocks gain, while seven decline.
- Barring PVR Inox (3.23%), Zee Entertainement (1.29%) and Navneet Education (0.14%) all index stocks are in the red.
Share Market Live Update | Volatility Index Rises 6%
The India VIX — also known as the volatility index — is trading 6.85 percent higher at this hour.
Sensex | Index Down 300 Points, But Recovers From Lows
- Sensex is trading 323 points or 0.5 percent lower at 64,999.67.
- The index has recovered over 100 points from the intraday low of 64,821.88.
- Six out of 30 index stocks advance, 24 decline.
- JSW Steel (-2.35%), SBI (-2.04%) and Tata Motors (-1.95%) are the top index losers.
- Nestle (0.58%), Sun Pharma (0.5%) and Hindustan Unilever (0.4%) are the top gainers.
NSE Live | Nifty 50 In The Red, But Off Lows
- The Nifty 50 index is trading at 19,314.65, down 113.65 points or 0.58 percent.
- The index has recovered over 50 points from the intraday low of 19,257.9.
- Eight out of 50 index stocks advance, 42 decline. One index stock is trading unchanged.
- Adani Enterprises (-3.99%), Apollo Hospitals (-3.56%) and Adani Ports (-3%) are the top index losers.
- Hindustan Unilever (0.72%), Dr Reddy (0.71%) and Sun Pharma (0.65%) are the top gainers.
Adani Power Share Price Update | Shares Slide 3%
- Shares are trading 2.99 percent lower at Rs 279.5 apiece, breaks two-day gaining streak.
- Stock has fallen in five out of the last ten trading session.
- The stock is up over 89 percent in past ix months, but down nearly six percent on year-to-date basis.
Adani Ports Share Price Update | Among Top Nifty 50 Losers
- Shares trading 3.29 percent lower at Rs 775.4 apiece.
- Stock is down for second straight day
- Trading with volumes that are nearly six times higher than its 50-day average
NSE Live | Nifty Metal Is The Top Sectoral Loser
- Nifty Metal index is trading with nearly 2.4 percent losses
- Adani Enterprises is the top loser in the Nifty Metal index, trading with nearly 4.5 percent losses
- APL Apollo Tubes is the top gainer in the Nifty Metal index, trading 0.5 percent higher.
- 12 out of 15 stocks in the Nifty Metal index are trading with losses
Adani Enterprises Share Price Update | Top Nifty 50 Loser
- Shares trading 5 percent lower at Rs 2,411.4
- Stock declines for second day in a row
- Trading with volumes that are four times higher than its 20-day average
- Top loser on the Nifty 50 index
Nykaa Share Price Update | Shares Fall 8% Despite Reporting Rise In Quarterly Profit
- Stock is trading with over 8.7 percent losses
- The company reported an eight percent year-on-year gain in its consolidated net profit in the June quarter
- Stock has been down in four out of the last five trading sessions
- Posts biggest single day loss in 2023
- Stock has fallen 14.3 percent year-to-date.