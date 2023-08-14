Stock Market Live: Nifty 50 looks for support near 19,300, Adani twins, JSW Steel top losers

homemarket NewsStock Market Live: Nifty 50 looks for support near 19,300, Adani twins, JSW Steel top losers

By CNBCTV18.com Aug 14, 2023 10:34:44 AM IST (Updated)

Share Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 are extending losses after opening lower earlier in the day. All Nifty sectoral indices are in the red. Adani Group stocks are trading under pressure, Adani Enterprises and Adani Ports are the top Nifty 50 losers.

Campus Activewear Share Price Update | Top Nifty Smallcap Gainer

- Stock is trading with over 4 percent gains
- Stock is trading at Rs 301 apiece, above its IPO price of Rs 292 apiece
- Campus Activewear reported a nearly 184 percent jump in its quarterly net profit to Rs 31.48 crore in the June quarter from Rs 11.09 crore in the previous year

Aug 14, 2023 10:39 AM

PVR Inox Share Price Update | Top Nifty Media Gainer 

- The stock is trading over three percent higher, up for second day in a row. 

- The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 1,697 earlier in the session.

 - The company says it witnessed its highest ever daily and weekend admissions and box office on August 13. 

- According to the press release, the cinema company generated a gross box office revenue of Rs 39.5 crore. 

Aug 14, 2023 10:26 AM

ABB Share Market Update | Among Top Nifty 500 Losers 

- Shares down 5.8 percent. 

- The electric and automation major reported its quarterly numbers on Friday

- On year-to-date basis, the stock is up 59.71 percent. 

Aug 14, 2023 10:21 AM

NSE Live | Media Stocks Outperform 

- Nifty Media index is the only sectoral gainer. 

- The index is trading 0.8 percent higher. 

- Three index stocks gain, while seven decline. 

- Barring PVR Inox (3.23%), Zee Entertainement (1.29%) and Navneet Education (0.14%) all index stocks are in the red. 

Aug 14, 2023 10:17 AM

Share Market Live Update | Volatility Index Rises 6% 
The India VIX — also known as the volatility index — is trading 6.85 percent higher at this hour.

Aug 14, 2023 10:12 AM

Sensex | Index Down 300 Points, But Recovers From Lows

- Sensex is trading 323 points or 0.5 percent lower at 64,999.67.  

- The index has recovered over 100 points from the intraday low of 64,821.88.

- Six out of 30 index stocks advance, 24 decline.  

- JSW Steel (-2.35%), SBI (-2.04%) and Tata Motors (-1.95%) are the top index losers.

- Nestle (0.58%), Sun Pharma (0.5%) and Hindustan Unilever (0.4%) are the top gainers.

Aug 14, 2023 10:11 AM

NSE Live | Nifty 50 In The Red, But Off Lows

- The Nifty 50 index is trading at 19,314.65, down 113.65 points or 0.58 percent. 

- The index has recovered over 50 points from the intraday low of 19,257.9.

- Eight out of 50 index stocks advance, 42 decline. One index stock is trading unchanged. 

- Adani Enterprises (-3.99%), Apollo Hospitals (-3.56%) and Adani Ports (-3%) are the top index losers.

- Hindustan Unilever (0.72%), Dr Reddy (0.71%) and Sun Pharma (0.65%) are the top gainers.

Aug 14, 2023 10:07 AM

Adani Power Share Price Update | Shares Slide 3%

- Shares are trading 2.99 percent lower at Rs 279.5 apiece, breaks two-day gaining streak. 

- Stock has fallen in five out of the last ten trading session. 

- The stock is up over 89 percent in past ix months, but down nearly six percent on year-to-date basis. 

Aug 14, 2023 10:03 AM

Adani Ports Share Price Update | Among Top Nifty 50 Losers
- Shares trading 3.29 percent lower at Rs 775.4 apiece. 
- Stock is down for second straight day
- Trading with volumes that are nearly six times higher than its 50-day average

Aug 14, 2023 9:56 AM

NSE Live | Nifty Metal Is The Top Sectoral Loser

- Nifty Metal index is trading with nearly 2.4 percent losses
- Adani Enterprises is the top loser in the Nifty Metal index, trading with nearly 4.5 percent losses
- APL Apollo Tubes is the top gainer in the Nifty Metal index, trading 0.5 percent higher.
- 12 out of 15 stocks in the Nifty Metal index are trading with losses

Aug 14, 2023 9:51 AM

Adani Enterprises Share Price Update | Top Nifty 50 Loser
- Shares trading 5 percent lower at Rs 2,411.4
- Stock declines for second day in a row
- Trading with volumes that are four times higher than its 20-day average
- Top loser on the Nifty 50 index

Aug 14, 2023 9:50 AM

Adani Group Update | All Group Stocks Under Pressure

Aug 14, 2023 9:45 AM

NSE Live | Nifty Auto index Slides 

- The Nifty Auto index is trading 241.5 points or 1.57 percent lower. 

- All 15 index stocks are in the red. 

Aug 14, 2023 9:39 AM

Nykaa Share Price Update | Shares Fall 8% Despite Reporting Rise In Quarterly Profit

- Stock is trading with over 8.7 percent losses
- The company reported an eight percent year-on-year gain in its consolidated net profit in the June quarter
- Stock has been down in four out of the last five trading sessions
- Posts biggest single day loss in 2023 
- Stock has fallen 14.3 percent year-to-date.

Aug 14, 2023 9:33 AM

NSE Live | 47 Nifty 50 Stocks Decline

Aug 14, 2023 9:32 AM