Stock Market Live: Nifty Bank falls to the lowest level since June 26, Nifty 50 below 19,350

Nykaa Share Price Update | Shares Fall 8% Despite Reporting Rise In Quarterly Profit
- Stock is trading with over 8.7 percent losses
- The company reported an eight percent year-on-year gain in its consolidated net profit in the June quarter
- Stock has been down in four out of the last five trading sessions
- Posts biggest single day loss in 2023
- Stock has fallen 14.3 percent year-to-date.
NSE Live | 47 Nifty 50 Stocks Decline
- Nifty 50 is trading at 19,319.25, down 109.05 points or 0.56 percent from its previous close.
- Barring ONGC, NTP and Coal India, all index stocks are trading in the red.
- Adani Enterprises (-3.58%), Adani Ports (-3.01%) and Tata Motors (-1.62%) are the top index losers.
Stock Market | Top Stocks To Buy/Sell
Recommendations by Mitessh Thakkar:
- Buy Hind Copper for a target of Rs 170 with a stop loss at Rs 162
- Buy Bharat Forge for a target of Rs 1,012 with a stop loss at Rs 874
- Sell HDFC Bank for a target of Rs 1,580 with a stop loss at Rs 1,635
- Sell Bajaj Auto for a target of Rs 4,500-4,485 with a stop loss at Rs 4,650
Recommendations by Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Trends
- Buy BEL with a stop loss at Rs 127
- Sell UPL with a stop loss at Rs 612
- Sell Ramco Cements with a stop loss at Rs 861
- Buy Polycab India with a stop loss at Rs 4,460
Recommendations by Chandan Taparia, Derivative & Technical Analyst at Motilal Oswal Financial Services:
- Buy BEL for a target of Rs 140 with a stop loss at Rs 128
- Buy JSPL for a target of Rs 730 with a stop loss at Rs 684
- Sell Vedanta and Can Fin Homes
Adani Group | SEBI’s Deadline To Submit Report To Supreme Court Ends Today
The Supreme court is scheduled to hear the case on August 29.
US Dollar To INR | Indian Rupee Opens At 10-Month Low Versus USD
Stock Market | Prakash Diwan's View On JSPL
"I'm a big believer in the fact that all the steel companies that survive this low phase, in terms of global prices, are very likely to start reaping the benefits of capacity expansion and efficiencies that they have built over the last few years. So whether it's a balance sheet repair which Tata Steel did, JSPL also deleveraged itself to a very large extent. And now you have the expansion on the Angul Mines, which would probably start helping them out as well. There has been a delay in some of their business expansion but I think what's important is the economies of scale that they have achieved, is going to hold them in good stead. Don't expect anything spectacular today, at least because the stock had run up and the numbers are not so promising as yet. But it does tell you that the company is ripe for rerating in the long run, in the next three to four quarters. And that's something which people will have to take very positively in terms of a portfolio reshuffle," says market expert Prakash Diwan.
Stocks To Watch | IRB Infra Reports July Business Update
- Toll collections up 14 percent at Rs 365 crore vs Rs 320 crore year-on-year.
- Company expects upward trend to continue for remaining in second quarter and rest of FY24.
Stocks To Watch | Adani Ports, ONGC, Lupin, NMDC And More To Be In Focus
Stock Market Today | ITC To Report Q1 Numbers Today
The cigarettes to hotels conglomerate will be reporting its June quarter results today. While the street is anticipating a good operational performance, the board will also be approving the demerger of the hotels business. Here's what to expect
Trade Setup | Anuj Singhal's Market Outlook
- Nifty has only fallen 2.8 percent but almost one month of time correction.
- Peak of 19,991 was made on July 20th.
- Next level to watch: 50 DMA of 19,240.
- Bank Nifty is the problem, down almost five percent from peak.
- Possible that Bank Nifty could now test 200 DMA of 42,750 also.
- No problem in broader market as of now.
- Nifty is lacking leadership from big stocks.
- All big stocks have corrected at least five percent.
- ICICI Bank down 5.5 percent, HDFC Bank down eight percent from peak.
- Reliance down over seven percent from peak adjusted for JFS.
NIFTY OUTLOOK
- Market’s near-term texture is “Sell on rally”
- First support: 19,350 (options based)
- Bigger support: 19,240 (50 DMA)
- First resistance: 19,535-19,550 (20 DEMA, Friday high)
- Bigger resistance: 19,680
- All rallies will be sold into till 19,550 is reclaimed
BANK NIFTY OUTLOOK
- Fin Nifty expiry today due to holiday tomorrow
- Fin Nifty’s expiry has been negative for last 4 weeks
- Bank Nifty is the weakest component of the market right now
- Bank Nifty’s PCR at 0.61, extremely oversold
- Only hope for Bank Nifty is short covering
Trade Setup | Reema Tendulkar's View On Market
- Nasdaq notches two weekly losses for the first time this year.
- Inflation data from US continues to be mixed.
- CPI positively surprised while producer price index was lower than est.
- China economic data continues to be weak.
- China July new loans lowest since 2009.
India macros
- India June IIP slows to 3.7 percent year-on-year vs estimate of approximately five percent.
- July CPI data out at 5:30 pm, estimate above six percent.
Flows: FII net sold Rs 3,073 crore and DII bought Rs 500 crore in cash in August.
FII are net sellers in Aug with cash selling of nearly Rs 7,500 crore after buying for the last five months.
Big earnings today: ITC, Divis Lab
Markets will track: India July CPI inflation, US FOMC minutes this week
Trade Setup | Prashant Nair's Market Outlook
- Friday's Nifty fall being seen with some nervousness.
- US markets ended lower, Nasdaq down 0.56 percent on Friday.
- US treasury yields higher, dollar index nearly 103.
- Nifty broke below the swing low of 19,467 on Friday.
- Nifty has multiple supports in range of 19,300-19,400.
- Support for Nifty comes in at 40-day EMA of 19,352.
- On the upside, Nifty needs a close above 20-day MA at 19,657.
- Bank Nifty has broken the swing low of 44,513.
- Next support level for Bank Nifty stands at 43,933.
- On the way up, Bank Nifty needs to close above 40-HEMA at 44,667.
