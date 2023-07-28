Stock Market Live: Sensex down 200 points, Nifty 50 below 19,650, Ajanta Pharma jumps 9%

homemarket NewsStock Market Live: Sensex down 200 points, Nifty 50 below 19,650, Ajanta Pharma jumps 9%

Share Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 open in the red dragged by financial shares. Dr Reddy's and Britannia were the top Nifty 50 gainers at the opening hour, while Bajaj Finserv and Axis Bank were the top index losers.

Market News | Equitas SFB To Report Q1 Earnings

Jul 28, 2023 11:06 AM

Stock Market Live | 12 Nifty Pharma Stocks Advance

The Nifty Pharma index is trading 0.1 percent or 20.9 points higher. 

12 index stocks are trading in the green, while eight stocks decline. 

IPCA Lab (2.2%), Gland Pharma (2%) and Dr Reddy's (1.56%) are the top index gainers.

Glenmark (- 2.71%), Laurus Labs (-2.27%), Aurobindo Pharma (-0.81%) are top losers. 

Jul 28, 2023 10:54 AM

HDFC Bank Share Price | Shares Slide 1%, Among Top Nifty Bank Losers

The stock is trading 1.03 percent lower at Rs 1,655.9 apiece. 

The stock is down for third day in a row, down 1.45 percent in last five days.

On year-to-date basis, the lender's shares are up 1.68 percent. 

Jul 28, 2023 10:36 AM

Intellect Design Arena Share Price Update | Shares Jump 11% On Solid Growth On All Fronts

The revenues are 18 percent higher year on year at Rs 639 crore versus Rs 541 crore in the same quarter of last year. The gross profit margins improved for another consecutive quarter to 56.8 percent. Read more 

Jul 28, 2023 10:17 AM

Stock Market News | Marico To Report Quarterly Numbers Today

Jul 28, 2023 10:01 AM

Sensex | Index Down 80 Points

- Sensex is trading 88.56 points or 0.13 percent lower at 66,178.26. 

- 14 index stocks trade in the green, while 16 decline.  

- Axis Bank (-1.25%), Bajaj Finserv (-1.16%) and HDFC Bank (-0.94%) are the top index losers. 

- On the other hand, M&M (1%), Power Grid (0.88%) and Reliance (0.8%) are the top index gainers. 

Jul 28, 2023 9:45 AM

Nifty 50 Live | Index Below 19,650

- Nifty 50 index is trading at 19,630.65, down 29.25 points or 0.15 percent from its previous close. 

- Out of the 50 index stocks, 24 are trading in the green, while 24 decline. Two remain unchanged. 

- Axis Bank (-1.45%), Bajaj Finserv (-1.31%) and Hindalco (-1.11%) are the top index losers.

- On the other hand, Dr Reddy's (1.3%), Cipla (1.28%) and Reliance (1%) are the top index gainers. 

Jul 28, 2023 9:40 AM

Ajanta Pharma Share Price Update | Shares Up 7%

The shares of the pharma company are trading over 7% higher, up for second day in a row. 

The stock opened at a 52-week high of Rs 1,697.95 apiece. 

The company reported its quarterly numbers on Thursday. 

Jul 28, 2023 9:34 AM

Stock Market Live | Top Stocks To Buy/Sell

Recommendations by Mitessh Thakkar:

Buy Granules India for a target of Rs 326 with a stop loss at Rs 314 
Buy Marico for a target of Rs 580 with a stop loss at Rs 543 
Sell M&M for a target of Rs 1,400 with a stop loss at Rs 1,486 
Sell Intellect Design Arena for a target of Rs 550 with a stop loss at Rs 591 

Recommendations by Shrikant Chouhan, Exec Vice President, Kotak Securities
Buy Cipla for a target of Rs 1,230-1,250 with a stop loss at Rs 1,113 
Sell Apollo Tyres for a target of Rs 400 with a stop loss at Rs 428 

Recommendations by Sneha Seth, Derivatives Research Analyst, Angel One:
Buy GAIL for a target of Rs 121 with a stop loss at Rs 114 
Buy Marico for a target of Rs 582 with a stop loss at Rs 541 

Jul 28, 2023 9:23 AM

Stock Market Live | Elixir Equities' Dipan Mehta On Market 

"I think it's a great time, the bull market is taking a pause over here and you have a chance to rebalance your portfolio. If you have excess cash, then that also can be deployed. I think these sort of collections are healthy, they remove some of the froth from the market and provide an opportunity to buy stocks at your prices rather than chase them. So far, I'm very pleased with the earnings season. And on the whole the economy is quite buoyant, the bank profits are reflecting the underlying strength in the fundamentals of various sectors. And I'm pretty comfortable with this correction and looking at increasing exposure as and when opportunities arise," says Dipan Mehta, Director, Elixir Equities. 

Jul 28, 2023 9:21 AM

Market Open | Sensex, Nifty 50 Open Flat 

Jul 28, 2023 9:16 AM

Dollar Vs INR | Rupee Open At 82.27 Versus USD 

The indian currency ended at 81.93 vs the greenback on Thursday. 

Jul 28, 2023 9:08 AM

Global Market News | Bank of Japan Maintains Policy Balance At -0.1%

Jul 28, 2023 9:06 AM

Stocks To Watch | ITC, JK Lakshmi, Ajanta Pharma, Indian Hotels And More To Be In Focus Today

Jul 28, 2023 8:47 AM

Stock Market Today | Friday's Top Brokerage Calls

Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'overweight' rating on Shriram Finance with a target of Rs 2,200 per share, while Jefferies has downgraded its rating on BPCL to 'hold' with a target of Rs 425 per share.

Jul 28, 2023 8:28 AM