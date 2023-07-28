Stock Market Live: Sensex down 200 points, Nifty 50 below 19,650, Ajanta Pharma jumps 9%

Sensex | Index Down 80 Points
- Sensex is trading 88.56 points or 0.13 percent lower at 66,178.26.
- 14 index stocks trade in the green, while 16 decline.
- Axis Bank (-1.25%), Bajaj Finserv (-1.16%) and HDFC Bank (-0.94%) are the top index losers.
- On the other hand, M&M (1%), Power Grid (0.88%) and Reliance (0.8%) are the top index gainers.
Nifty 50 Live | Index Below 19,650
- Nifty 50 index is trading at 19,630.65, down 29.25 points or 0.15 percent from its previous close.
- Out of the 50 index stocks, 24 are trading in the green, while 24 decline. Two remain unchanged.
- Axis Bank (-1.45%), Bajaj Finserv (-1.31%) and Hindalco (-1.11%) are the top index losers.
- On the other hand, Dr Reddy's (1.3%), Cipla (1.28%) and Reliance (1%) are the top index gainers.
Ajanta Pharma Share Price Update | Shares Up 7%
The shares of the pharma company are trading over 7% higher, up for second day in a row.
The stock opened at a 52-week high of Rs 1,697.95 apiece.
The company reported its quarterly numbers on Thursday.
Stock Market Live | Top Stocks To Buy/Sell
Recommendations by Mitessh Thakkar:
Buy Granules India for a target of Rs 326 with a stop loss at Rs 314
Buy Marico for a target of Rs 580 with a stop loss at Rs 543
Sell M&M for a target of Rs 1,400 with a stop loss at Rs 1,486
Sell Intellect Design Arena for a target of Rs 550 with a stop loss at Rs 591
Recommendations by Shrikant Chouhan, Exec Vice President, Kotak Securities
Buy Cipla for a target of Rs 1,230-1,250 with a stop loss at Rs 1,113
Sell Apollo Tyres for a target of Rs 400 with a stop loss at Rs 428
Recommendations by Sneha Seth, Derivatives Research Analyst, Angel One:
Buy GAIL for a target of Rs 121 with a stop loss at Rs 114
Buy Marico for a target of Rs 582 with a stop loss at Rs 541
Stock Market Live | Elixir Equities' Dipan Mehta On Market
"I think it's a great time, the bull market is taking a pause over here and you have a chance to rebalance your portfolio. If you have excess cash, then that also can be deployed. I think these sort of collections are healthy, they remove some of the froth from the market and provide an opportunity to buy stocks at your prices rather than chase them. So far, I'm very pleased with the earnings season. And on the whole the economy is quite buoyant, the bank profits are reflecting the underlying strength in the fundamentals of various sectors. And I'm pretty comfortable with this correction and looking at increasing exposure as and when opportunities arise," says Dipan Mehta, Director, Elixir Equities.
Dollar Vs INR | Rupee Open At 82.27 Versus USD
The indian currency ended at 81.93 vs the greenback on Thursday.
Global Market News | Bank of Japan Maintains Policy Balance At -0.1%
Stocks To Watch | ITC, JK Lakshmi, Ajanta Pharma, Indian Hotels And More To Be In Focus Today
Stock Market Today | Friday's Top Brokerage Calls
Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'overweight' rating on Shriram Finance with a target of Rs 2,200 per share, while Jefferies has downgraded its rating on BPCL to 'hold' with a target of Rs 425 per share.
Stocks To Watch | Samvardhan Motherson International To Be In Focus
- Volkswagen cuts its sales outlook as EV competition heats up.
- Announced cut to its 2023 deliveries outlook.
- Cut 2023 deliveries from 9.5 million units to 9-9.5 million units now.
- Also seen a plunge of 71 percent in its cash flow in the second quarter to 226 million euros.
- This development is a negative for Samvardhan Motherson as Volkswagen is a key customer for the group
at consolidated level. 21 percent of the company's revenues comes from Volkswagen.
Could have a sentiment rub off on other stocks with exposure overseas like Bharat Forge, CIE India and Endurance
Trade Setup | Anuj Singhal's View On Market
- Yesterday’s price action was very disappointing.
- Benefit of doubt can be given due to expiry.
- Nifty made a fresh swing low for the week.
- Nifty’s moving averages have now moved up.
- Nifty’s 20 DMA at 19,555, and 20 DEMA at 19,513.
- Market lacking leadership at index level.
- HDFC Bank, Reliance, Infosys, ICICI Bank all looking tired.
- Big question: Can one of the big four take Nifty back to highs?
- HDFC Bank looks most likely contender of leadership.
Trade Setup | Nigel Dsouza's Market Outlook
Nifty Bulls gunning for 5th straight positive series in Aug 2023
Aug 23 ?
July 23 +688 points
June 23 +651 points
May 23 +406 points
Apr 23 +834 points
Nifty OI at the start of Aug 2023 series is +35 percent higher vs previous three series average
FII on Index Futures
Start of series Longs (%) Net Longs (in contracts)
Aug 59% +33k
July 66% +56k
June 58% +19k
May 41% -20k
Nifty Options Data
- Highest OI at 19800 Put and 19800 Call
- PCR at 19800 strike at 0.55x
Open interest premium
19800 call 1 cr shares 81
19800 put 55 lkh shares 155
Nifty levels to track
Support levels 19,555- 19,604
Resistance 19900
Nifty Bank
20 DMA 45,333
Trade Setup | Prashant Nair's View On Market
- US markets end sharply lower in a major reversal off fresh 52-week highs.
- UST 10 year yield up 13 basis poins to four percent, dollar index up 0.5 percent to 101.7.
- Nikkei newspaper: BoJ to discuss allowing long-term rates to rise above its 0.5 percent cap.
- BoJ YCC article exacerbated the move that was initially catalyzed by strong US data.
- Bank of Japan meeting today, clearly the biggest risk today for markets.
- Nifty support at 19,620 (61.8 percent retracement of the upmove).
- Nifty 20-day moving average at 19,555, must not break for upmove to sustain.
- Bank Nifty has support at the 20-day moving average at 45,333.