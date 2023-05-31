Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty 50 expected to open lower, Asian indices in red

Global Market Cue | Wall Street indices pressured by worries around deal to raise debt ceiling
The three main US indices ended mixed on Tuesday.
--S&P 500: flat
--Dow Jones Industrial Average: down 0.2 percent
--Nasdaq Composite: up 0.3 percent
Share Market News | Sensex, Nifty 50 ended at a 5-month high on Tuesday
Indian stock market extended gains for the fourth straight session. BSE Sensex ended at up 123 points to 62,969 and Nifty 50 ended 35 points up at 18,634. The top gainers on the Nifty 50 were Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, HCL Technologies and HDFC Life. (Read more on May 30 session)
