Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty 50 expected to open lower, Asian indices in red

Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty 50 expected to open lower, Asian indices in red
1 Min(s) Read
By CNBCTV18.com May 31, 2023 7:52 AM IST (Updated)
Summary

Share Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 are likely to open lower on Wednesday tracking global cues. Singapore Exchange Nifty futures, an early indicator of the Nifty index, was last trading 46 points or 0.3 percent lower at 18,684 ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street. Investors await more of financial results from India Inc for domestic cues. The Nifty 50 and Sensex ended at a five month high on Tuesday.

Live Updates

Global Market Cue | Wall Street indices pressured by worries around deal to raise debt ceiling

The three main US indices ended mixed on Tuesday.
--S&P 500: flat
--Dow Jones Industrial Average: down 0.2 percent
--Nasdaq Composite: up 0.3 percent

May 31, 2023 7:52 AM

Share Market News | Sensex, Nifty 50 ended at a 5-month high on Tuesday

Indian stock market extended gains for the fourth straight session. BSE Sensex ended at up 123 points to 62,969 and Nifty 50 ended 35 points up at 18,634. The top gainers on the Nifty 50 were Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, HCL Technologies and HDFC Life. (Read more on May 30 session)

May 31, 2023 7:46 AM

Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Live Market Blog

Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and the economy. We also get you instant reactions from our stellar lineup of TV guests, in-house editors, researchers and reporters.

Have a great day ahead. Good luck!

May 31, 2023 7:37 AM