Stock Market LIVE Update: Sensex, Nifty 50 may open flat; TCS, HCLTech, Delta Corp, Nazara in focus

Editor's Take | Nigel D'Souza Shares His F&O Setup
- Key point for today is whether the Nifty Bank and Financial Services indices bounce back
- FII long positions on index futures at 72-28
- 19,500 strike call of the Nifty 50 added 28 lakh shares in Open Interest
- 19,400 strike Put of the Nifty 50 added 35.5 lakh shares in Open Interest
- Nifty 50 support seen at 19,360, while resistance is at 19,540
- Nifty Bank 20-Day Moving Average at 44,319, while 50-DMA at 44,003
Editor's Take | Nifty 50's Uptrend Is Intact, Says Sonia Shenoy
- Nifty 50 holds 19,400 levels, uptrend remains intact
- Global markets surged overnight with Dow Jones gaining over 300 points
- Flows are mixed with a positive bias with FIIs buying Rs 1,197 crore on Tuesday
- FIIs have bought nearly Rs 11,000 crore month-to-date
- TCS could report the slowest June quarter in a decade, margin may fall
- Could the bad news be in the price though? TCS is down 10 percent from its Feb highs
- US June CPI to be reported today
- 92 percent change of Fed rate hike in July policy
Editor's Take | Surabhi Upadhyay Says Bulls Set For Test Day
- Nifty 50 facing resistance in 19,500 - 19,520 zone
- Strong flows continue to power midcaps
- India and US CPI prints in focus today
- June CPI in India estiated at 4.6 percent from 4.25 percent in May
- Food price inflation in focus in India
- US CPI may rise 0.3 percent from May and 3.1 percent year-on-year
- US Producer Price Index due on Thursday
- Crude oil prices inch higher overnight
- Focus on results from TCS, HCLTech
GIFT Nifty Live Update | Flat Start Likely For Sensex, Nifty 50
