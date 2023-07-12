CNBC TV18
Stock Market LIVE Update: Sensex, Nifty 50 may open flat; TCS, HCLTech, Delta Corp, Nazara in focus
Jul 12, 2023 7:35 AM IST
Stock Market LIVE Update: The Nifty 50 has now gained in 10 out of the last 11 trading sessions. Earnings season for the Nifty 50 components begins today with TCS and HCLTech reporting results. Despite the surge on Tuesday, 19,500 continues to remain a barrier for the Nifty 50. The index has attempted to sustain above those levels in three out of the last four trading sessions but failed in all three of them.

Editor's Take | Nifty 50's Uptrend Is Intact, Says Sonia Shenoy

- Nifty 50 holds 19,400 levels, uptrend remains intact
- Global markets surged overnight with Dow Jones gaining over 300 points
- Flows are mixed with a positive bias with FIIs buying Rs 1,197 crore on Tuesday
- FIIs have bought nearly Rs 11,000 crore month-to-date
- TCS could report the slowest June quarter in a decade, margin may fall
- Could the bad news be in the price though? TCS is down 10 percent from its Feb highs
- US June CPI to be reported today
- 92 percent change of Fed rate hike in July policy

Jul 12, 2023 8:09 AM

Editor's Take | Surabhi Upadhyay Says Bulls Set For Test Day

- Nifty 50 facing resistance in 19,500 - 19,520 zone
- Strong flows continue to power midcaps
- India and US CPI prints in focus today
- June CPI in India estiated at 4.6 percent from 4.25 percent in May
- Food price inflation in focus in India
- US CPI may rise 0.3 percent from May and 3.1 percent year-on-year
- US Producer Price Index due on Thursday
- Crude oil prices inch higher overnight
- Focus on results from TCS, HCLTech

Jul 12, 2023 7:52 AM

GIFT Nifty Live Update | Flat Start Likely For Sensex, Nifty 50

Jul 12, 2023 7:40 AM

Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Live Market Blog

Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and the economy. We also get you instant reactions from our stellar lineup of TV guests, in-house editors, researchers and reporters.

Have a great trading day and happy earnings season!

Jul 12, 2023 7:39 AM
