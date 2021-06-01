Stock Market Live Updates: Indian indices may open at new highs on better than expected GDP growth

First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Monday

The Indian equity benchmark indices rallied ended a percent higher on Monday led by strong gains in metals, FMCG and financial stocks. Rally in index heavyweights lifted Nifty to an all-time high level. The Sensex rallied 514.56 points, or 1.00 percent, to close at 51,937.44, while the Nifty ended 147.15 points, or 0.95 percent higher at 15,582.80. Midcap and smallcap indices supported the market gains. Among sectors, Nifty Metal rallied the most over 2 percent followed by Nifty Private Bank, Nifty FMCG, Nifty Financial Services and Nifty Realty that gained over 1 percent each. Selling was seen in PSU Bank, auto and media sectors.