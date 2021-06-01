  • SENSEX
Stock Market Live Updates: Indian indices may open at new highs on better than expected GDP growth

CNBCTV18.com | Updated: June 01, 2021 07:35:26 IST

Stock Market Live Updates: Indian indices are likely to open at new highs on Tuesday after the Indian economy reported better than expected GDP growth in FY21. Indian economy contracted 7.3 percent in FY21 against a 4 percent expansion in the preceding FY20, official data showed on Monday. The slump was not as bad as the Street had expected thanks to a 1.6 percent rise in March quarter GDP. Meanwhile, positive global cues and a steady decline in COVID infections also lifted the sentiment.

