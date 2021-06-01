Stock Market Live Updates: Indian indices may open at new highs on better than expected GDP growth

Investor wealth jumps over Rs 3.93 lakh crore in 4 days
Investors have gained Rs 3,93,349.08 crore in four days following a strong rally in the equity markets amid a declining trend in COVID-19 cases. In four consecutive sessions of gains, the 30-share BSE Sensex has climbed 1,299.91 points or 2.56 percent. The BSE benchmark index on Monday closed at 51,937.44, a gain of 514.56 points or 1 percent. In four days, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies zoomed Rs 3,93,349.08 crore to close at a record high of Rs 2,22,99,810.27 crore on Monday. More here
India FY21 GDP contracts 7.3%; Jan-March growth at 1.6%
Indian economy contracted 7.3 percent in FY21 against a 4 percent expansion in the preceding FY20, official data showed on Monday. The slump was not as bad as the Street had expected thanks to a 1.6 percent rise in March quarter GDP. A CNBC-TV18 poll had also estimated the GDP to shrink by 7.5 percent. The National Statistical Office (NSO), which released the data, had first projected a GDP contraction of 7.7 percent in 2020-21. In contrast, the GDP in the March quarter of 2020-2021 grew by 1.6 percent, the data showed on Monday, before the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic engulfed India forcing restrictions across multiple states impacting economic activity. More here
The Indian equity benchmark indices rallied ended a percent higher on Monday led by strong gains in metals, FMCG and financial stocks. Rally in index heavyweights lifted Nifty to an all-time high level. The Sensex rallied 514.56 points, or 1.00 percent, to close at 51,937.44, while the Nifty ended 147.15 points, or 0.95 percent higher at 15,582.80. Midcap and smallcap indices supported the market gains. Among sectors, Nifty Metal rallied the most over 2 percent followed by Nifty Private Bank, Nifty FMCG, Nifty Financial Services and Nifty Realty that gained over 1 percent each. Selling was seen in PSU Bank, auto and media sectors.
