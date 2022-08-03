Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex drops 250 pts from day's high and Nifty slips below 17,350 dragged by financial and FMCG shares

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to start Wednesday's session in the green, amid mixed moves across global markets with geopolitical tensions flaring after US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — rose as much as 57 points or 0.3 percent to 17,383 ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street. Investors awaited more of corporate earnings from India Inc, and the outcome of an RBI meeting due by the end of the week for domestic cues.
Large Trade | Zomato shares worth Rs 3,464 crore change hands
A total of 66.6 crore Zomato shares — representing 8.4 percent of the food delivery firm's equity — worth Rs 3,464 crore change hands at an average Rs 53 per share.
The Zomato stock falls as much as 9.6 percent to Rs 50.3 apiece on BSE.
Sensex edges higher at the open
Rupee edges higher to 78.68 vs dollar
IndiGo, Vodafone Idea, Godrej Consumer and Birlasoft results today
Stocks To Watch | ONGC, Reliance, Voltas, Autorindo Pharma in the spotlight
Global Cues | Crude oil edges higher ahead of top producers' meet — Brent tops $100 a barrel
Asian shares see cautious gains amid geopolitical tensions
Equities in other Asian markets begin Wednesdy's session with cautious gains following a weak session on Wall Street overnight, with geopolitical tensions flaring after US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is up 0.3 percent in early hours.
--Japan's Nikkei 225: up 0.5 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: up 0.3 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: up 0.3 percent
--S&P 500 futures: up 0.1 percent
S&P 500 ends see-saw session lower as Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan
Wall Street indices ended lower after a choppy session on Tuesday, with geopolitical tensions flaring after US.House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan.
--S&P 500: down 0.7 percent
--Nasdaq Composite: down 0.2 percent
--Dow Jones: down 1.2 percent
Sensex and Nifty50 ended higher for fifth straight session on Tuesday
Indian equity benchmarks finished a volatile session barely in the green on Tuesday, as gains in heavyweights such as Hindustan Unilever, Asian Paints and SBI were offset by losses in the HDFC twins and Infosys.
Investors awaited the outcome of a bi-monthly review by the RBI's interest rate-setting panel due by the end of the week. (Read more on the Aug 2 session)
