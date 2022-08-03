Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex drops 250 pts from day's high and Nifty slips below 17,350 dragged by financial and FMCG shares

Large Trade | Zomato shares worth Rs 3,464 crore change hands

A total of 66.6 crore Zomato shares — representing 8.4 percent of the food delivery firm's equity — worth Rs 3,464 crore change hands at an average Rs 53 per share.

The Zomato stock falls as much as 9.6 percent to Rs 50.3 apiece on BSE.