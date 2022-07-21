Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex and Nifty50 inch lower amid weakness in IT shares — Wipro drops 1%

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 likely to make a muted start on Thursday amid mixed moves across global markets, as investors globally remained cautious on steep hikes in COVID-era interest rates and their impact on economic growth. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — moved within a 43-point range around the flatline, suggesting indecisiveness ahead on Dalal Street.
Pre-Open Market | Sensex and Nifty50 flat
In the pre-opening session, the Sensex is down 5.6 points at 55,391.9 and the Nifty50 at 16,523.6, up 2.7 points from its previous close.
Trade Setup | Nifty approaches a key hurdle as the bulls give it a 4% lift in 4 days
The Nifty50 has formed a small bearish candle near important resistance, and one can expect some profit booking at higher levels given the market is in an overbought situation, according to Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities.
"For the bulls, levels of 16,550 and 16,600 would act as an immediate resistance. On the flipside, key support would be in the 16,450-16,400 zone," he says.
Stocks To Watch | Wipro, IndusInd, Dr Reddy's, Hindalco in focus
Global Cues | Crude oil cools off amid weakening demand in US — Brent at $106 a barrel
Asian shares under pressure amid concerns about interest rate hikes
Equities in other Asian markets slip into the red early on Thursday amid concerns about steep hikes in COVID-era interest rates and their impact on economic growth. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is down 0.3 percent.
--Japan's Nikkei 225: down 0.1 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: down 0.4 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: down 0.9 percent
--S&P 500 futures: down 0.2 percent
Wall Street indices close higher boosted by tech stocks on upbeat earnings
US stocks ended higher on Wednesday on positive earnings signals with a wary eye on inflation and more interest rate hikes by the Fed.
--Dow Jones: up 0.2 percent
--S&P 500: up 0.6 percent
--Nasdaq Composite: up 1.6 percent
