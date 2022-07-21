Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex and Nifty50 inch lower amid weakness in IT shares — Wipro drops 1%

Trade Setup | Nifty approaches a key hurdle as the bulls give it a 4% lift in 4 days

The Nifty50 has formed a small bearish candle near important resistance, and one can expect some profit booking at higher levels given the market is in an overbought situation, according to Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities.

"For the bulls, levels of 16,550 and 16,600 would act as an immediate resistance. On the flipside, key support would be in the 16,450-16,400 zone," he says.