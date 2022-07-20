Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex and Nifty50 likely to make a gap-up opening today — all eyes on Wipro

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to make a gap-up opening on Wednesday tracking strength across global markets, as strong corporate earnings in the US took investors' mind off fears of slowing growth due to steep hikes in COVID-era interest rates. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures - an early indicator of the Nifty index - jumped as much as 184.5 points or 1.1 percent to touch 16,522 ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street. Investors awaited financial results from blue-chip companies including Wipro, IndusInd and Havells due later in the day for domestic cues.
Global Cues | Crude oil inches higher on concerns over tightening supply — Brent near $107 a barrel
Wipro, IndusInd Bank, Havells earnings in focus
A slew of companies are slated to report their financial results for the April-June period today, including Wipro, IndusInd, Havells, Syngene, Tata Communications, Oracle Financial and CEAT.
Wall Street indices rose sharply on strong corporate earnings
The three main US indices closed with sharp gains on Tuesday as more companies joined big banks in reporting earnings that beat forecasts, offering respite to investors worried about higher inflation and a tightening Fed denting the corporate bottomline.
--Dow Jones: up 2.4 percent
--S&P 500: up 2.8 percent
--Nasdaq Composite: up 3.1 percent
Asian shares mirror a strong session on Wall Street overnight
--Japan's Nikkei 225: up 2.3 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: up 0.6 percent
--Hang Seng: up 1.9 percent
--S&P 500 futures: up 0.5 percent
