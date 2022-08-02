Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex and Nifty50 likely to open lower today — ITC and Zomato shares in the spotlight

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to start Tuesday's session in the red, halting a four-day winning streak. Global markets weakened after data showing a slowing US manufacturing sector fuelled concerns about an economic slowdown around the world. Singapore Exchange Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — declined as much as 87.5 points or 0.5 percent to 17,305.5 ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street. Investors awaited more of corporate earnings from India Inc, a day after cigarettes-to-hotels conglomerate ITC and food delivery company Zomato reported their quarterly numbers.
Bosch, Godrej Properties, Voltas and Adani Green results today
Global Cues | Crude oil cools off — Brent at $99 a barrel
Asian shares in the red
Equities in other Asian markets are deep in the red early on Tuesday after data showing a slowing US manufacturing sector fuelled fears of a global recession. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan are down 1.7 percent at the last count.
--Japan's Nikkei 225: down 1.6 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: down 2.5 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: down three percent
--S&P 500 futures: down 0.5 percent
Wall Street indices end down after biggest month since 2020
Wall Street indices ended lower after a choppy session on Monday, with declines in Exxon Mobil and other energy companies weighing against gains in Boeing (BA.N) as investors digested the US stock market's biggest monthly gains in two years.
--S&P 500: down 0.3 percent
--Nasdaq Composite: down 0.2 percent
--Dow Jones: down 0.1 percent
Sensex and Nifty50 extended gains to fourth straight session on Monday
Indian equity benchmarks continued to rise for a fourth straight session on Monday, led by strength in auto, metal, financial and oil & gas shares.
All eyes are now on the outcome of a scheduled bi-monthly review of the RBI's Monetary Policy Committee due by the end of the week. (Read more on the Aug 1 session)
