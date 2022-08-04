Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex rises 100 pts and Nifty50 above 17,400 led by IT and metal shares

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 began Thursday's session in the green, led by financial, IT and financial shares. A rebound across global markets following nervousness after US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan aided the mood on Dalal Street. Broader markets also strengthened, with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices rising almost one percent each. Investors await the outcome of a key meeting by the RBI's rate-setting panel due on Friday for domestic cues.
Total vehicle retail sales down 8% in July: Industry body FADA
Rupee edges lower to 79.23 vs US dollar
On Wednesday, the rupee had settled at 79.16 against the greenback.
Sensex rises over 200 pts and Nifty50 crosses 17,450
Stocks To Watch | IndiGo, PI Industries, Vodafone Idea and Gujarat Gas in the spotlight
Britannia, Adani Enterprises, Berger Paints, Dabur and LIC Housing Finance results today
Global Cues | OPEC+ to raise production target by one lakh barrels a day
Asian shares track Wall Street higher
Equities in other Asian markets rise tracking a rebound on Wall Street overnight. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific industries outside Japan is up 0.8 percent.
--Japan's Nikkei 225: up 0.5 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: up 0.4 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: up 1.7 percent
--S&P 500 futures: flat
Nasdaq Composite hits three-month high as PayPal fuels optimism
Wall Street indices ended sharply higher on Wednesday, with strong profit forecasts from PayPal and CVS Health Corp lifting sentiment and helping elevate the Nasdaq to its highest level since early May.
--S&P 500: up 1.6 percent
--Nasdaq Composite: up 2.6 percent
--Dow Jones: up 1.3 percent
Sensex and Nifty50 continued to rise for sixth straight day on Wednesday
Indian equity benchmarks managed to finish higher for the sixth session in a row on Wednesday thanks to gains in IT shares, though losses in auto and FMCG stocks limited the upside.
Investors awaited a key decision by the RBI's interest rate-setting panel due on Friday. (Read more on the Aug 3 session)
