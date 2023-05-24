Stock Market Live: SGX Nifty indicates a start in the red for Sensex, Nifty 50

Global Market Cue | Asian markets in the red following weak handover from Wall Street
Asian markets slip into the red following a lower close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is down 0.8 percent at this hour.
--Japan's Nikkei 225: down 0.6 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: down 1.2 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: down 1.3 percent
Global Market Cue | Wall Street indices fell sharply as debt ceiling talks made no progress
The three main US indices fell on Tuesday.
--S&P 500: down 1.1 percent
--Dow Jones Industrial Average: down 0.7 percent
--Nasdaq Composite: down 1.3 percent
Stock Market News | Sensex, Nifty 50 failed to hold intra-day gains, closed flat amid volatility on Tuesday
The top gaining stocks on the Nifty 50 were Adani Enterprises, Divis Laboratories, Bajaj Finserv and Eicher Motors. While the top losers on the Nifty 50 were Apollo Hospitals, HCL Tech, Grasim Industries and Tech Mahindra. (Read more on May 23 session)
