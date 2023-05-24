Stock Market Live: SGX Nifty indicates a start in the red for Sensex, Nifty 50

By CNBCTV18.com May 24, 2023 7:42 AM IST (Updated)
Summary

Share Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 are likely to open higher tracking global cues. Singapore Exchange Nifty futures, an early indicator of the Nifty index, was last trading 85 points or 0.5 percent lower at 18,374 ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street. Investors await more of financial results from India Inc for domestic cues, with Hindalco, Cummins and NALCO due to post their earnings later in the day. The Nifty 50 and Sensex ended flat amid volatility on Tuesday.

Live Updates

Global Market Cue | Asian markets in the red following weak handover from Wall Street 
Asian markets slip into the red following a lower close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is down 0.8 percent at this hour.   
--Japan's Nikkei 225: down 0.6 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: down 1.2 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: down 1.3 percent

May 24, 2023 8:22 AM

Global Market Cue | Wall Street indices fell sharply as debt ceiling talks made no progress

The three main US indices fell on Tuesday.
--S&P 500: down 1.1 percent
--Dow Jones Industrial Average: down 0.7 percent
--Nasdaq Composite: down 1.3 percent

May 24, 2023 8:10 AM

Stock Market News | Sensex, Nifty 50 failed to hold intra-day gains, closed flat amid volatility on Tuesday

The top gaining stocks on the Nifty 50 were Adani Enterprises, Divis Laboratories, Bajaj Finserv and Eicher Motors. While the top losers on the Nifty 50 were Apollo Hospitals, HCL Tech, Grasim Industries and Tech Mahindra. (Read more on May 23 session)

May 24, 2023 7:56 AM

Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Live Market Blog

Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and the economy. We also get you instant reactions from our stellar lineup of TV guests, in-house editors, researchers and reporters.

Have a great day ahead. Good luck!

May 24, 2023 7:42 AM