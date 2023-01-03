Market LIVE Updates: Sensex and Nifty 50 likely to start lower tracing global cues

Global Market Cue | Asian markets in the red after weak handover from Wall Street
Asian markets slip into the red following a lower close on Wall Street on Monday. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is down 0.7 percent at this hour.
--Japan's Nikkei 225: down 0.2 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: down 0.8 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: down 0.7 percent
Stock Market Update | This is the level above which the Nify 50 index can see further upmove
Nagaraj Shetti of HDFC Securities wants the Nifty 50 to move decisively above 18,265 to negate the bearish pattern of the dark cloud cover formed on Friday. A sustained move above that level can take the index towards levels of 18,500 in quick time. He sees downside support at levels of 18,080. (Trade setup for January 3)
Stock Market News | Sensex and Nifty ended higher on first trading day of 2023
Gains in financial shares pulled the headline indices higher. All the Nifty 50 sectoral indices, barring healthcare and consumer durables, ended with gains. (Read more on January 2 session)
