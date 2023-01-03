English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket News

Market LIVE Updates: Sensex and Nifty 50 likely to start lower tracing global cues

Market LIVE Updates: Sensex and Nifty 50 likely to start lower tracing global cues

Market LIVE Updates: Sensex and Nifty 50 likely to start lower tracing global cues
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com  Jan 3, 2023 8:01 AM IST (Updated)
Summary

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are expected to open lower on Tuesday amid negative cues from global markets. SGX Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty index, fell as much as 81.5 points or 0.4 percent to 18,141.5 ahead of the opening on Dalal Street. Shares of oil companies will be in focus as government announces hike in windfall tax. 

Live Updates

Global Market Cue | Asian markets in the red after weak handover from Wall Street 

Asian markets slip into the red following a lower close on Wall Street on Monday. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is down 0.7 percent at this hour.   

--Japan's Nikkei 225: down 0.2 percent

--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: down 0.8 percent

--China's Shanghai Composite: down 0.7 percent

Jan 3, 2023 8:01 AM

Stock Market Update | This is the level above which the Nify 50 index can see further upmove

Nagaraj Shetti of HDFC Securities wants the Nifty 50 to move decisively above 18,265 to negate the bearish pattern of the dark cloud cover formed on Friday. A sustained move above that level can take the index towards levels of 18,500 in quick time. He sees downside support at levels of 18,080. (Trade setup for January 3)

Jan 3, 2023 7:57 AM

Stock Market News | Sensex and Nifty ended higher on first trading day of 2023

Gains in financial shares pulled the headline indices higher. All the Nifty 50 sectoral indices, barring healthcare and consumer durables, ended with gains. (Read more on January 2 session)

Jan 3, 2023 7:54 AM

Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Live Market Blog

Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and the economy. We also get you instant reactions from our stellar lineup of TV guests, in-house editors, researchers and reporters.

Have a great day ahead. Good luck!

Jan 3, 2023 7:36 AM

Shows

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X