Market LIVE Updates: Sensex and Nifty 50 to open higher tracing global cues

Global Market Cue | Wall Street indices gained value after US inflation data
The three main US indices rose on Thursday. US December inflation rate fell 0.1 percent in December in-line with expectations.
--S&P 500: up 0.3 percent
--Dow Jones Industrial Average: up 0.6 percent
--Nasdaq Composite: up 0.6 percent
Global Market Cue | Most Asian markets in the green after strong handover from Wall Street
Asian markets trading in the green following a higher close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is up 0.5 percent at this hour.
--Japan's Nikkei 225: down 0.1 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: down 0.1 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: largely unchanged
Stock Market News | Nifty 50 defends December 26 low, will react to key earnings, macro data
17,750 and 17,800 is now a sacrosanct support for the short-term for the Nifty 50, according to Ruchit Jain of 5paisa.com. In case the index manages to hold this support, it may form a base there and look for global cues for further direction, he said. However, a break below this range can lead to another leg of correction. (Trade setup for Jan 13)
Stock Market News | Sensex and Nifty 50 ended volatile session lower on Thursday
Oil, gas and financial shares ended with losses, while IT shares ended in the green. Infosys ended 0.8 percent higher after reporting its December quarter earning. Nifty Midcap 100 ended 0.3 percent lower, and Nifty Smallcap 100 ended flat. (Read more on Jan 12 session)
