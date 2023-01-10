Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty 50 open lower while TCS drops 2% post earnings

By CNBCTV18.com Jan 10, 2023 9:16 AM IST (Updated)
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to open largely unchanged amid mixed cues from global markets. Singapore Exchange Nifty futures, an early indicator of the Nifty index, was trading 22.5 points or 0.1 percent higher at 18,150.50. TCS reported it's December quarter earnings on Monday. 

Stock Market Update | Top Stock Picks From Mitessh Thakkar of earningswaves.com

- Buy Reliance Industries with a stop loss of Rs 2,574 and price target of Rs 2,650

- Buy Mahindra & Mahindra with a stop loss of Rs 1,290 and price target of Rs 1,350

- Buy Ashok Leyland with a stop loss of Rs 148 and price target of Rs 156

- Buy IPCA Laboratories with a stop loss of Rs 862 and price target of Rs 900

Jan 10, 2023 9:16 AM

Stock Market Update | Key Stocks To Watch

- TCS: Dollar and constant currency revenue growth beats estimates, maintains FY23 exit margin of 25 percent
- Tata Motors: JLR wholesales rise 6 percent QoQ and 15 percent YoY in December quarter
- Sona BLW: Acquires 54 percent stake in Serbian company Novelic for 40.5 million Euros
- Lupin: Gets nod from Spanish regulator for reimbursement of NaMuscla
- JSW Ispat: Crude steel production falls 30 percent in December quarter
- IRB Infra: December toll collection rises 6 percent from November and 32 percent year-on-year 
 

Jan 10, 2023 8:40 AM

Jan 10, 2023 7:30 AM