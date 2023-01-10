Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty 50 open lower while TCS drops 2% post earnings

Stock Market Update | Top Stock Picks From Mitessh Thakkar of earningswaves.com
- Buy Reliance Industries with a stop loss of Rs 2,574 and price target of Rs 2,650
- Buy Mahindra & Mahindra with a stop loss of Rs 1,290 and price target of Rs 1,350
- Buy Ashok Leyland with a stop loss of Rs 148 and price target of Rs 156
- Buy IPCA Laboratories with a stop loss of Rs 862 and price target of Rs 900
Stock Market Update | Key Stocks To Watch
- TCS: Dollar and constant currency revenue growth beats estimates, maintains FY23 exit margin of 25 percent
- Tata Motors: JLR wholesales rise 6 percent QoQ and 15 percent YoY in December quarter
- Sona BLW: Acquires 54 percent stake in Serbian company Novelic for 40.5 million Euros
- Lupin: Gets nod from Spanish regulator for reimbursement of NaMuscla
- JSW Ispat: Crude steel production falls 30 percent in December quarter
- IRB Infra: December toll collection rises 6 percent from November and 32 percent year-on-year
