Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 750 pts and Nifty 50 above 18,050 — IT shares gain ahead of TCS earnings

Stock Market News | Good Glamm Group strengthens partnership with Delhivery
-- Content-to-commerce conglomerate has further extended its partnership with Delhivery to implement end-to-end supply chain solutions and increase its customer satisfaction.
-- . Starting from express parcel services, the Good Glamm Group now leverages the full suite of supply chain solutions, including warehousing and transportation across part-truckload freight, full-truckload freight, and last-mile customer deliveries.
-- Recently, Delhivery launched a consumer communication application, which enables the Good Glamm Group customers to engage in real-time with the brand and Delhivery's on-ground operations teams to improve delivery success.
Stock Market News | The sectors and stocks that brokerages are betting on and avoiding for 2023
Looking at how 2022 turned out, analysts across the street expect the new year to be very stock and sector specific as well. (Here’s what the brokerages are saying)
Stock Market News | L&T bags multiple significant orders in December quarter
-- Heavy Engineering arm of Larsen & Toubro has won multiple orders in Q3 of FY23.
-- Orders for one of the heaviest Reactors and Screw Plug Heat Exchangers for a refinery in Mexico.
-- Orders for supply of critical Reactors and Vessels for blue ammonia projects in USA and Uzbekistan.
-- Strategic orders for process plant equipment from a European client.
-- Orders to manufacture critical Residue Upgrading Reactors and to design & manufacture High-pressure Screw Plug Heat Exchangers with complex Cr-Mo-V steel material for IOCL’s Panipat Refinery P25 Expansion Project.
-- Revamp and Upgrade (MRU) business segment won an order to revamp a rea plant on an EPC basis.
-- Repeat order from a reputed fertilizer manufacturer for Fabrication and Installation of Steam Superheater Coils.
-- L&T classifies orders in the range of Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,500 crore as significant.
Stock Market Update | Geojit's V K Vijayakumar's view on market
"The US economic data released on Friday is significant from the global market perspective. All data point to a strong but cooling US economy which indicates the rising possibility of a soft landing for the US economy. The ISM Services data came at 49.6 against the previous figure of 56.5. The December jobs increase was 223000, the lowest in 2 years. The hourly wage increase slowed to 4.6% against the recent peak of 5.6%. All these point to cooling inflation and the possibility of the Fed going less hawkish in 2023. The market has already started discounting this with the dollar index declining below 104 and the US 10-year bond yield declining by 12bp. All signals are bullish," says V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services..
Nifty 50 | Titan is the only NIfty 50 loser
-- All stocks, barring Titan, in the Nifty 50 basket are trading with gains.
-- Titan is down 1.4 percent
-- The company reported double-digit growth across businesses in December quarter. (Read more)
Stock Market Update | Buy ONGC: Manoj Murlidharan
Manoj Murlidharan, VP Derivatives, Religare Broking suggests buying ONGC close to Rs 140-146 for a target of Rs 158 with a stop loss at Rs 142.
On Kotak Mahindra Bank, Murlidharan said, "Kotak has some weakness and might see some pressure on the upside, so getting through put option would be a better strategy. So, use a strike of Rs 1,800 strike for January series. The put option closing is around Rs 37-38 but wait for level of Rs 28-30 and that becomes a good buy, and the stop loss should be around Rs 20 and expect a target close to Rs 42."
Stock Market News | Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani
CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. (Read more)