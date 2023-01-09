Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 750 pts and Nifty 50 above 18,050 — IT shares gain ahead of TCS earnings

1 Min(s) Read
By CNBCTV18.com Jan 9, 2023 11:14 AM IST (Updated)
Summary

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 opened higher on the first trading day of the week amid positive cues from global markets. Gains in IT and financial stocks led the headline indices higher. All Nifty50 sectoral indices were trading with gains barring consumer durables. TCS will report its numbers for December quarter later today.

Live Updates

Stock Market News | Good Glamm Group strengthens partnership with Delhivery

-- Content-to-commerce conglomerate has further extended its partnership with Delhivery to implement end-to-end supply chain solutions and increase its customer satisfaction. 

-- . Starting from express parcel services, the Good Glamm Group now leverages the full suite of supply chain solutions, including warehousing and transportation across part-truckload freight, full-truckload freight, and last-mile customer deliveries.

-- Recently, Delhivery launched a consumer communication application, which enables the Good Glamm Group customers to engage in real-time with the brand and Delhivery's on-ground operations teams to improve delivery success.

Jan 9, 2023 11:14 AM

Stock Market News | The sectors and stocks that brokerages are betting on and avoiding for 2023

Looking at how 2022 turned out, analysts across the street expect the new year to be very stock and sector specific as well. (Here’s what the brokerages are saying)

Jan 9, 2023 11:07 AM

Stock Market News | L&T bags multiple significant orders in December quarter

-- Heavy Engineering arm of Larsen & Toubro has won multiple orders in Q3 of FY23.

-- Orders for one of the heaviest Reactors and Screw Plug Heat Exchangers for a refinery in Mexico.

-- Orders for supply of critical Reactors and Vessels for blue ammonia projects in USA and Uzbekistan.

-- Strategic orders for process plant equipment from a European client. 

-- Orders to manufacture critical Residue Upgrading Reactors and to design & manufacture High-pressure Screw Plug Heat Exchangers with complex Cr-Mo-V steel material for IOCL’s Panipat Refinery P25 Expansion Project.

-- Revamp and Upgrade (MRU) business segment won an order to revamp a rea plant on an EPC basis.

-- Repeat order from a reputed fertilizer manufacturer for Fabrication and Installation of Steam Superheater Coils.

-- L&T classifies orders in the range of Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,500 crore as significant. 

Jan 9, 2023 10:55 AM

Stock Market Update | Motherson Sumi Wiring up 1.4%

-- The shares have gained in three of the last five sessions

-- The stock is 1.4 percent up at Rs 55.9.

Jan 9, 2023 10:43 AM

Nifty 50 | Nifty 50 is up 1.3 percent

Top Nifty 50 gainers
Stock Change
Tech Mahindra 3.3%
TCS ∼3%
M&M 2.9%
HCL Tech 2.4%
Wipro 2.4%
Jan 9, 2023 10:34 AM

Stock Market Update | Geojit's V K Vijayakumar's view on market

"The US economic data released on Friday is significant from the global market perspective. All data point to a strong but cooling US economy which indicates the rising possibility of a soft landing for the US economy. The ISM Services data came at 49.6 against the previous figure of 56.5. The December jobs increase was 223000, the lowest in 2 years. The hourly wage increase slowed to 4.6% against the recent peak of 5.6%. All these point to cooling inflation and the possibility of the Fed going less hawkish in 2023. The market has already started discounting this with the dollar index declining below 104 and the US 10-year bond yield declining by 12bp. All signals are bullish," says V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services..

Jan 9, 2023 10:30 AM

Stock Market Update | Lemon Tree shares rise after falling for five straight sessions 

-- The shares are trading 1.2 percent higher at Rs 78.6.  

-- The shares have been down since Jan 2, 2023.

Jan 9, 2023 10:28 AM

Nifty 50 | Titan is the only NIfty 50 loser

-- All stocks, barring Titan, in the Nifty 50 basket are trading with gains. 

--  Titan is down 1.4 percent

-- The company reported double-digit growth across businesses in December quarter. (Read more)

Jan 9, 2023 10:23 AM

Stock Market Update | Coforge up nearly 3%

-- The shares are up after a losing streak of three sessions.

-- The shares are up trading 2.9 percent higher at Rs 4,015.5 at this hour.

Jan 9, 2023 10:19 AM

Stock Market Update | Buy ONGC: Manoj Murlidharan

Manoj Murlidharan, VP Derivatives, Religare Broking suggests buying ONGC close to Rs 140-146 for a target of Rs 158 with a stop loss at Rs 142.

On Kotak Mahindra Bank, Murlidharan said, "Kotak has some weakness and might see some pressure on the upside, so getting through put option would be a better strategy. So, use a strike of Rs 1,800 strike for January series. The put option closing is around Rs 37-38 but wait for level of Rs 28-30 and that becomes a good buy, and the stop loss should be around Rs 20 and expect a target close to Rs 42."

Jan 9, 2023 10:10 AM

Stock Market Update | Thyrocare Tech falls to 52-week low

-- The stock is trading 6.2 percent lower at 582.5

-- The shares dropped to Rs 581.5 earlier in the session.

-- The shares had earlier hit a 52-week low mark of Rs 587.5 on Jan 6, 2023. 

Jan 9, 2023 10:07 AM

Stock Market News | JSW Steel reports December quarter update 

-- Total volumes up 17 percent year-on-year and 10 percent quarter-on-quarter at 6.2 mt

-- India business volumes up 20 percent year-on-year and nine percent quarter-on-quarter

Jan 9, 2023 9:57 AM

Stock Market News | Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. (Read more)

Jan 9, 2023 9:40 AM

Nifty 50 | Hindalco is the top Nifty 50 gainer

-- The stock is up two percent at 472.

-- The stock has gained in the last three out of five trading sessions. 

Jan 9, 2023 9:32 AM

Stock Market Update | Sensex and Nifty 50 open higher

-- Sensex up 0.4 percent at 60,147.1

-- Nifty 50 up 0.5 percent at 17,952.5

Jan 9, 2023 9:18 AM