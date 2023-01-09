English
homemarket News

Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty futures indicate a gap-up start for Nifty and Sensex
By CNBCTV18.com  Jan 9, 2023 8:36 AM IST (Updated)
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to open higher on the first trading day of the week amid positive cues from global markets. Singapore Exchange Nifty futures, an early indicator of the Nifty index, was last trading 127.5 points or 0.7 percent higher at 18,086.5 ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street. TCS will report its numbers for December quarter later today.

Stock Market News | TCS to report December quarter earnings today

TCS' constant currency revenue growth is likely to moderate to 1.2 percent, which is much lower than its average of 3.5-4 percent over the last eight quarters. (Read more)

Jan 9, 2023 8:36 AM

Stock Market News | Risk reward not favourable for fresh shorts on the Nifty 50 as earnings season begins

Some key triggers for the upcoming week will include the start of the December quarter earnings season, with TCS reporting results today while the rest of the IT majors following suit this week. Another trigger will emerge in the second half of January, where fresh Emerging Market allocation will take place. (Read more)

Jan 9, 2023 8:35 AM

Stock Market News | Sensex and Nifty ended lower on Friday

Sensex ended below 60,000 on Friday and the Nifty50 ended in the red for third straight day. Losses in financial and IT shares dragged the indices lower. (Read more on Jan 9 session)

Jan 9, 2023 8:27 AM

Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Live Market Blog

Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and the economy. We also get you instant reactions from our stellar lineup of TV guests, in-house editors, researchers and reporters.

Have a great day ahead. Good luck!

Jan 9, 2023 8:08 AM

