Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty futures indicate a gap-up start for Nifty and Sensex

Stock Market News | TCS to report December quarter earnings today
TCS' constant currency revenue growth is likely to moderate to 1.2 percent, which is much lower than its average of 3.5-4 percent over the last eight quarters. (Read more)
Stock Market News | Risk reward not favourable for fresh shorts on the Nifty 50 as earnings season begins
Some key triggers for the upcoming week will include the start of the December quarter earnings season, with TCS reporting results today while the rest of the IT majors following suit this week. Another trigger will emerge in the second half of January, where fresh Emerging Market allocation will take place. (Read more)
Stock Market News | Sensex and Nifty ended lower on Friday
Sensex ended below 60,000 on Friday and the Nifty50 ended in the red for third straight day. Losses in financial and IT shares dragged the indices lower. (Read more on Jan 9 session)
Good morning, readers!
