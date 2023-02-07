Sensex and Nifty 50 close with minor losses but off day's low

The Nifty50 moved within a range of 17,652.5 - 17,811.2 in intraday trade before ending 0.2 percent lower at 17,721.5. Nifty Bank ended 0.3 percent higher at 41,491.
Indian equity benchmarks NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex ended lower on Tuesday, extending losses from the previous session. Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 ended flat and 0.7 percent lower, respectively. The Sensex fell 443.4 points or 0.7 percent to 60,063.5, before ending at 60,286.
A total of 31 stocks in the Nifty50 basket finished in the red, with Tata Steel, Hindalco, ITC, Hero MotoCorp and Maruti being the top losers.
On the other hand, Adani Enterprises, Dr Reddy's, Adani Ports, Kotak Mahindra Bank and IndusInd Bank were the top Nifty 50 gainers.
"Sentiments in the domestic market were hammered by bears that dominated the US market post the release of strong jobs data. Global markets are currently driven by central bank policies and the surge in bond yields in expectation of more rate actions. A recovery was seen in the second half of the day as US futures inched higher as investors await Powell’s speech," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.
Rupee ended largely unchanged at 82.70 against the US dollar.
Global markets
European markets traded higher on Tuesday, as economic concerns remained mixed globally. Stoxx 600 index was last trading 0.2 percent higher at 458.2.
S&P 500 futures were trading 0.1 percent higher, suggesting a positive start on Wall Street. Wall Street ended lower on Monday.
