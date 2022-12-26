Market LIVE Updates: Sensex gains close to 500 points while Nifty 50 back above 17,950

Buzzing Stock | Deepak Fertilisers gains after a five-day drop
-- Shares are trading with gains of three percent
-- Best single-day gain so far in over a month
-- Had corrected close to 20 percent in the last five trading sessions
-- The stock is now trading 62 percent higher for the year
Stock Market Update | Nifty Pharma is the only sectoral loser
-- The Nifty Pharma index is down nearly 70 points or half a percent at this hour.
-- Glenmark, Dr Reddy's, IPCA Labs and Lupin stocks are the top losers, falling between 1-2 percent.
-- Natco Pharma, Biocon and Aurobindo Pharma are the top gainers, up 0.5-8 percent.
Stock Market Update | This one week is going to be extremely critical and volatile: Prakash Diwan
"The market has to take a pause somewhere and I think the numbers tell you that at least a FIIs have started building up more shorts than long's which, which is good news, because any upside could probably lead to some sort of a shortcoming bout. But fundamentally, the market is probably getting better into that, or getting into a healthier zone of sorts from a valuation perspective," says market expert Prakash Diwan. "Remember we are just round the corner, the results season is around the corner, January, I think, second week is when things start coming up in terms of earnings. And the market, will have some other triggers to look at as well. So my sense is you just have to wait it out for this one week, which is going to be extremely critical and volatile."
Stock Market Update | Nifty PSU Bank index is the top sectoral gainer
-- The Nifty PSU Bank index is up nearly 70 points or 1.8 percent at this hour.
-- Union Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, Central Bank stocks are the top gainers, rising between 4-7 percent.
-- Barring Punjab and Sind Bank, which is down three percent, all other constituents of the Nifty PSU Bank are trading with gains.
Stock Market Update | Geojit's VK Vijayakumar's view on the market
"The market sell off on Friday was the consequence of the cumulative impact of Covid fears, valuation concerns and margin calls in many momentum stocks. It is important to note that the 320 point cut in Nifty was caused on a day when DIIs bought heavily for Rs 3398 crores and FIIs sold only for Rs 706 crores. This means the selling was triggered by HNIs and retail which, in turn, triggered margin calls in momentum stocks that led to steep cuts in these segments," says V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services. "Heavy FII selling in call options in the derivatives segment indicate that recovery will be slow and tough. Long term investors can nibble at high quality stocks in capital goods, telecom, banking and pharma."
Rupee Check | Rupee opens higher at 82.77 vs dollar
Rupee appreciated amid fall in value of greenback and rise in global crude oil benchmarks. (Read more)
Stocks to Watch | Suven Pharma, Quess Corp, SJVN and more
-- Advent to acquire significant stake in Suven Pharma, will also make open offer.
-- Shriram Finance declares interim dividend of Rs 15 per share.
-- Godrej Properties acquires 62-acre land in Kurukshetra for residential project.
-- NCLAT upheld CCI order of Rs 752 crore penalty on United Breweries.
-- Quess Corp withdraws amalgamation proposal with Allsec Technologies.
Tata Motors, Wipro, Alkem Labs, SJVN, Siemens, Deep Industries and more will also be in focus (Read more)
Stock Market News | Things to know before opening bell
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate an opening in the green for the Indian markets on Monday after a gain of 0.15 percent. (Read more)