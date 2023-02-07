Market LIVE Updates: Sensex and Nifty 50 poised for a positive start, most Asian markets in green

Share Market News | 10 things to know before opening bell on February 7
-- Apollo Tyres mangement says, debt has reduced in December quarter, OEM demand remains healthy.
-- Adani Transmission EBITDA up 64 percent, margin at 41.6 percent vs 30.9 percent year-on-year
-- Nuvoco Vistas EBITDA up 18.2 percent, EBITDA/t at Rs 596/t vs Rs 537/t year-on-year
-- Hitachi Energy EBITDA up 17 percent, margin up 70 bps year-on-year
-- ACE EBITDA up 57 percent, margin up 200 bps year-on-year
-- TCPL Packaging EBITDA up 42.2 percent, margin up 60 bps year-on-year
-- BLS International Services revenue up 92.9 percent, margin at 15.1 percent vs 11.2 percent year-on-year
-- Sansera Engg EBITDA up 16.3 percent, net profit up 33.1 percent year-on-year
-- Deep Industries EBITDA up 36.4 percent, margin up 190 bps year-on-year
-- Balaji Amines EBITDA down 18 percent, margin slips 600 bps year-on-year
-- SJVN hydro power generation down, EBITDA down 0.7 percent year-on-year
-- V-Mart EBITDA down 23.4 percent, margin contracts 620 bps year-on-year
-- Mold-tek Packaging EBITDA down 10 percent, margin slips 130 bps year-on-year
-- Kohinoor Foods EBITDA down 20.3 percent, net loss at Rs 13.9 crore vs profit year-on-year
Global Market Update | Dollar climbs to near 1-month high
-- US 10-year yield above 3.6 percent, ahead of key speech from US Fed Chair Powell.
-- Crude rebounds, brent at $8/bbl on improved demand outlook in China.
-- European markets end lower, CAC down 1.4 percent, DAX, FTSE fall 0.8 percent each.
-- Gold prices lower but off lows, at $1,870/oz as dollar climbs to near one-month high.
Global Market Cue | Asian markets in the green after weak handover from Wall Street
Asian markets trading in the green following a higher close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is up 0.5 percent at this hour.
--Japan's Nikkei 225: up 0.4 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: up 1.1 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: up 0.2 percent
Stock Market News | Midcap stocks may provide better risk-reward compared to Nifty 50
It has been eight trading sessions since the Nifty 50 had a close above the mark of 18,000, which has now become a major resistance on the upside. (Trade setup for Feb 7)
Share Market News | Sensex and Nifty 50 ended lower on Monday
Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 ended nearly one percent and 0.5 percent higher, respectively. The Sensex fell 496.3 points or 0.8 percent to 60,345.6, before ending lower at 60,506.9. (Read more)
