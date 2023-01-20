Market LIVE Updates: Sensex and Nifty 50 likely to open higher amid mixed global cues

By CNBCTV18.com Jan 20, 2023 8:25 AM IST (Updated)
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are expected to open higher on the last trading day of the week shrugging weakness across global markets. Singapore Exchange Nifty futures, an early indicator of the Nifty index, rose as much as 27 points or 0.2 percent to 18,140.5 ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street. Reliance Industries to report its December quarter earnings later today. Hindustan Unilever, Hindustan Zinc, AU SFB reported their earnings on Thursday. 

Global Market Cue | Wall Street indices ended lower on Thursday

The three main US indices fell in the previous session as economic slowdown worries mount.

--S&P 500: down 30 points

--Dow Jones Industrial Average: down 0.8 percent

--Nasdaq Composite: down nearly one percent

Jan 20, 2023 8:12 AM

Global Market Cue | Asian markets in the green following a weak session on Wall Street 

Asian markets trading in the green following a lower close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is up 0.2 percent at this hour.   

--Japan's Nikkei 225: up 0.2 percent

--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: up 0.7 percent

--China's Shanghai Composite: up 0.8 percent

Jan 20, 2023 8:04 AM

Stock Market News | Nifty 50 poised for another weekly advance despite minor weakness

Sentiment on the Nifty Bank remains sideways to positive as long as it remains above 41,800. (Read more)

Jan 20, 2023 7:53 AM

Share Market News | Sensex and Nifty 50 ended with minor cuts after a rangebound session on Thursday

FMCG and IT shares ended with losses, while chemical shares ended in the green. Nifty Midcap 100 ended 0.1 percent lower, and Nifty Smallcap 100 ended 0.5 percent lower. (Read more)

Jan 20, 2023 7:48 AM

Jan 20, 2023 7:33 AM