Market LIVE Updates: Sensex and Nifty 50 likely to open higher amid mixed global cues

Global Market Cue | Asian markets in the green following a weak session on Wall Street
Asian markets trading in the green following a lower close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is up 0.2 percent at this hour.
--Japan's Nikkei 225: up 0.2 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: up 0.7 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: up 0.8 percent
Stock Market News | Nifty 50 poised for another weekly advance despite minor weakness
Sentiment on the Nifty Bank remains sideways to positive as long as it remains above 41,800. (Read more)
Share Market News | Sensex and Nifty 50 ended with minor cuts after a rangebound session on Thursday
FMCG and IT shares ended with losses, while chemical shares ended in the green. Nifty Midcap 100 ended 0.1 percent lower, and Nifty Smallcap 100 ended 0.5 percent lower. (Read more)
Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Live Market Blog
Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and the economy. We also get you instant reactions from our stellar lineup of TV guests, in-house editors, researchers and reporters.
Have a great day ahead. Good luck!