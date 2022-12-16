Market LIVE Updates: Sensex falls 200 pts and Nifty50 below 18,400 amid choppy trade — Infosys, HDFC Bank and TCS top laggards

Stock Market Update | Sell Kotak Mahindra Bank, Mahindra and Mahindra: Manas Jaiswal
Here are some recommendations by Manas Jaiswal of manasjaiswal.com:
-- Sell Kotak Mahindra Bank for a target of Rs 1,800 with a stop loss at Rs 1,861.
-- Sell Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) for a target of Rs 1,225 with a stop loss at Rs 1,286.
Stock Market Update | Nifty PSU Bank drag headline indices lower, all Nifty sectoral indices in the red
Sensex is down 283.9 pts or 0.5 percent while Nifty50 is trading below 18,350.
Nifty PSU Bank is down 2.1 percent SBI, Union Bank, Bank of Baroda, PNB and Punjab and Sind top losers. Nifty Realty index falls 1.2 percent. DLF, Godrej Properties, Oberoi Realty, Phoenix Mills and Prestige Estate top realty losers.
India is likely to be less impacted by the bearish trend: V K Vijayakumar
"There is a near term risk aversion in global equity markets. Following the 50 bp rate hike and hawkish message from the Fed on 14th the ECB and BoE also hiked rates on 15th by 50 bp each and delivered, perhaps, a more hawkish message than the Fed. Other central banks like the Swiss National Bank and Bank of Thailand also have raised rates," says V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services. "This synchronised rate hiking cycle has impacted sentiments leading to sharp cuts of more than 3% in Nasdaq, CAC and DAX. India is likely to be less impacted by the bearish trend but investors can wait for the global markets to stabilise before making fresh commitments in this overvalued market. Moving some money to fixed income makes sense since fixed income returns are turning attractive."
Buy Britannia Industries, Mahanagar Gas, sell Aurobindo Pharma: Chandan Taparia
Here are some recommendations by Chandan Taparia, Derivative & Technical Analyst at Motilal Oswal Financial Services:
-- Buy Britannia Industries for a target of Rs 4,620 with a stop loss at Rs 4,380
-- Buy Mahanagar Gas Ltd (MGL) for a target of Rs 940 with a stop loss at Rs 885
-- Sell Aurobindo Pharma for a target of Rs 420 with a stop loss at Rs 460