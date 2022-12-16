Homemarket news

Market LIVE Updates: Sensex falls 200 pts and Nifty50 below 18,400 amid choppy trade — Infosys, HDFC Bank and TCS top laggards

Market LIVE Updates: Sensex falls 200 pts and Nifty50 below 18,400 amid choppy trade — Infosys, HDFC Bank and TCS top laggards

1 Min(s) Read
By CNBCTV18.com Dec 16, 2022 10:46 AM IST (Updated)
Summary

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 opened lower on the last trading day of the week amid largely negative cues from global markets. 

Live Updates

Buzzing Stocks | Titan Company Ltd down 1.5% in trade today

The stock was down 0.8 percent at the last count.

Dec 16, 2022 10:50 AM

Stock Market Update | Sell Kotak Mahindra Bank, Mahindra and Mahindra: Manas Jaiswal

Here are some recommendations by Manas Jaiswal of manasjaiswal.com:
-- Sell Kotak Mahindra Bank for a target of Rs 1,800 with a stop loss at Rs 1,861. 
-- Sell Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) for a target of Rs 1,225 with a stop loss at Rs 1,286. 

Dec 16, 2022 10:46 AM

Stock Market News | ONGC off highs 

Dec 16, 2022 10:35 AM

Stock Market News | 61.9 lakh shares of Bajaj Hindusthan worth Rs 10.5 crore change hands 

Dec 16, 2022 10:27 AM

Stock Market Update | Nifty PSU Bank drag headline indices lower, all Nifty sectoral indices in the red

Sensex is down 283.9 pts or 0.5 percent while Nifty50 is trading below 18,350.

Nifty PSU Bank is down 2.1 percent SBI, Union Bank, Bank of Baroda, PNB and Punjab and Sind top losers. Nifty Realty index falls 1.2 percent. DLF, Godrej Properties, Oberoi Realty, Phoenix Mills and Prestige Estate top realty losers.

Dec 16, 2022 10:24 AM

India is likely to be less impacted by the bearish trend: V K Vijayakumar

"There is a near term risk aversion in global equity markets. Following the 50 bp rate hike and hawkish message from the Fed on 14th the ECB and BoE also hiked rates on 15th by 50 bp each and delivered, perhaps, a more hawkish message than the Fed. Other central banks like the Swiss National Bank and Bank of Thailand also have raised rates," says V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services. "This synchronised rate hiking cycle has impacted sentiments leading to sharp cuts of more than 3% in Nasdaq, CAC and DAX. India is likely to be less impacted by the bearish trend but investors can wait for the global markets to stabilise before making fresh commitments in this overvalued market. Moving some money to fixed income makes sense since fixed income returns are turning attractive."

Dec 16, 2022 10:07 AM

Buy Britannia Industries, Mahanagar Gas, sell Aurobindo Pharma: Chandan Taparia

Here are some recommendations by Chandan Taparia, Derivative & Technical Analyst at Motilal Oswal Financial Services:
-- Buy Britannia Industries for a target of Rs 4,620 with a stop loss at Rs 4,380 
-- Buy Mahanagar Gas Ltd (MGL) for a target of Rs 940 with a stop loss at Rs 885 
-- Sell Aurobindo Pharma for a target of Rs 420 with a stop loss at Rs 460 

Dec 16, 2022 10:05 AM

Stock Market News | FIIs will stick to large well managed banks like SBI and BoB: Sandeep Bhatia of Macquarie Group

Dec 16, 2022 9:54 AM

Stock Market News | Upstream oil stocks gain after government announces reduction in windfall tax

Dec 16, 2022 9:43 AM

Market at open | Nifty and Sensex open in the red amid negative global cues 

Dec 16, 2022 9:17 AM

Pre-Open Market | Sensex down 331.9 pts and Nifty near 18,300
In the pre-opening session, the Sensex is down 331.9 pts or 0.5 percent at 61,467 and the Nifty at 18,325, down 89.4 pts or 0.5 percent from its previous close.

Dec 16, 2022 9:11 AM

Rupee Check | Rupee opens lower vs US dollar

Dec 16, 2022 9:07 AM

Stocks to Watch | Nykaa, Wipro, ONGC, Reliance and more

Disclaimer: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

Dec 16, 2022 8:54 AM

Global Cues | Dow posts worst single-day fall since September, gold slips $1,777/oz

Dec 16, 2022 8:52 AM

Wall Street indices ended lower on Thursday
The three main US indices ended sharply lower on Thursday.
--S&P 500: down 2.5 percent
--Dow Jones Industrial Average: down 2.3 percent 
--Nasdaq Composite: down 3.2 percent 

Dec 16, 2022 8:49 AM