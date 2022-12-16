English
Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 100 pts and Nifty50 below 18,400 amid choppy trade — Infosys, HDFC Bank and TCS top laggards

By CNBCTV18.com  Dec 16, 2022 10:07 AM IST (Updated)
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 opened lower on the last trading day of the week amid largely negative cues from global markets. 

India is likely to be less impacted by the bearish trend: V K Vijayakumar

"There is a near term risk aversion in global equity markets. Following the 50 bp rate hike and hawkish message from the Fed on 14th the ECB and BoE also hiked rates on 15th by 50 bp each and delivered, perhaps, a more hawkish message than the Fed. Other central banks like the Swiss National Bank and Bank of Thailand also have raised rates," says V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services. "This synchronised rate hiking cycle has impacted sentiments leading to sharp cuts of more than 3% in Nasdaq, CAC and DAX. India is likely to be less impacted by the bearish trend but investors can wait for the global markets to stabilise before making fresh commitments in this overvalued market. Moving some money to fixed income makes sense since fixed income returns are turning attractive."

Dec 16, 2022 10:07 AM

Buy Britannia Industries, Mahanagar Gas, sell Aurobindo Pharma: Chandan Taparia

Here are some recommendations by Chandan Taparia, Derivative & Technical Analyst at Motilal Oswal Financial Services:
-- Buy Britannia Industries for a target of Rs 4,620 with a stop loss at Rs 4,380 
-- Buy Mahanagar Gas Ltd (MGL) for a target of Rs 940 with a stop loss at Rs 885 
-- Sell Aurobindo Pharma for a target of Rs 420 with a stop loss at Rs 460 

Dec 16, 2022 10:05 AM

Stock Market News | FIIs will stick to large well managed banks like SBI and BoB: Sandeep Bhatia of Macquarie Group

Dec 16, 2022 9:54 AM

Stock Market News | Upstream oil stocks gain after government announces reduction in windfall tax

Dec 16, 2022 9:43 AM

Market at open | Nifty and Sensex open in the red amid negative global cues 

Dec 16, 2022 9:17 AM

Pre-Open Market | Sensex down 331.9 pts and Nifty near 18,300
In the pre-opening session, the Sensex is down 331.9 pts or 0.5 percent at 61,467 and the Nifty at 18,325, down 89.4 pts or 0.5 percent from its previous close.

Dec 16, 2022 9:11 AM

Rupee Check | Rupee opens lower vs US dollar

Dec 16, 2022 9:07 AM

Stocks to Watch | Nykaa, Wipro, ONGC, Reliance and more

Disclaimer: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

Dec 16, 2022 8:54 AM

Global Cues | Dow posts worst single-day fall since September, gold slips $1,777/oz

Dec 16, 2022 8:52 AM

Wall Street indices ended lower on Thursday
The three main US indices ended sharply lower on Thursday.
--S&P 500: down 2.5 percent
--Dow Jones Industrial Average: down 2.3 percent 
--Nasdaq Composite: down 3.2 percent 

Dec 16, 2022 8:49 AM

Asian markets largely in the red after weak handover from Wall Street 
Asian markets slip into the red following a sharply lower close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is down 0.1 percent at this hour.  
--Japan's Nikkei 225: down 0.8 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: up nearly one percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: up one percent

Dec 16, 2022 8:44 AM

Sensex and Nifty ended lower on Thursday, biggest fall since October 11

Dec 16, 2022 8:39 AM

Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Live Market Blog

Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and the economy. We also get you instant reactions from our stellar lineup of TV guests, in-house editors, researchers and reporters.

Have a great day ahead. Good luck!

Dec 16, 2022 8:13 AM