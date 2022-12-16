Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 100 pts and Nifty50 below 18,400 amid choppy trade — Infosys, HDFC Bank and TCS top laggards

India is likely to be less impacted by the bearish trend: V K Vijayakumar
"There is a near term risk aversion in global equity markets. Following the 50 bp rate hike and hawkish message from the Fed on 14th the ECB and BoE also hiked rates on 15th by 50 bp each and delivered, perhaps, a more hawkish message than the Fed. Other central banks like the Swiss National Bank and Bank of Thailand also have raised rates," says V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services. "This synchronised rate hiking cycle has impacted sentiments leading to sharp cuts of more than 3% in Nasdaq, CAC and DAX. India is likely to be less impacted by the bearish trend but investors can wait for the global markets to stabilise before making fresh commitments in this overvalued market. Moving some money to fixed income makes sense since fixed income returns are turning attractive."
Buy Britannia Industries, Mahanagar Gas, sell Aurobindo Pharma: Chandan Taparia
Here are some recommendations by Chandan Taparia, Derivative & Technical Analyst at Motilal Oswal Financial Services:
-- Buy Britannia Industries for a target of Rs 4,620 with a stop loss at Rs 4,380
-- Buy Mahanagar Gas Ltd (MGL) for a target of Rs 940 with a stop loss at Rs 885
-- Sell Aurobindo Pharma for a target of Rs 420 with a stop loss at Rs 460
Asian markets largely in the red after weak handover from Wall Street
Asian markets slip into the red following a sharply lower close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is down 0.1 percent at this hour.
--Japan's Nikkei 225: down 0.8 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: up nearly one percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: up one percent
