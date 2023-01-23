Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 400 points and Nifty 50 near day's high, Nifty Bank up 1%

Share Market News | Kotak Mahindra Bank shares gain after 31% spike in December quarter net profit
The lender’s net interest income for the October-December quarter surpassed estimates by 6.1 percent and came in at Rs 5,652.9 crore against the poll estimate of Rs 5,330 crore. In the corresponding quarter in FY22, the bank had registered a net interest income of Rs 4334.3 crore. (Read more)
Stock Market News | TCS BaNCS helps Bitcoin Suisse AG transform its core business
-- Helped Bitcoin Suisse AG (BTCS) create a next-generation crypto-financial technology platform, powered by TCS BaNCS™ for Banking.
-- BTCS selected TCS BaNCS for its native support for digital assets and Swiss and global market readiness.
Share Market Update | Buy GAIL, Mahindra and Mahindra: Shivangi Sarda
Here are two recommendations by Shivangi Sarda of Motilal Oswal Financial Svcs:
-- Buy GAIL for a target of Rs 106 with a stop loss at Rs 99
-- Buy Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) for a target of Rs 1,400 with a stop loss at Rs 1,315
Share Market News | L&T Construction bags significant orders for its various businesses
-- The construction arm of Larsen & Toubro has secured orders for its Power Transmission & Distribution and Buildings & Factories Businesses
-- Renewables arm of the Power Transmission & Distribution (PT&D) Business has received a turnkey EPC order to establish a 112.5MW Solar Power Plant in south-western part of West Bengal.
-- Buildings & Factories Business has secured an order from Nanavati Max Super Specialty Hospital to construct a state-of-the-art 600-bed super specialty hospital at Vile Parle, Mumbai.
-- Phase 1 is to be completed in 23 months and Phase 2 in 17 months with a 3-month gap between both phases for shifting and demolishing existing buildings.\
-- The company classifies orders in the range of Rs 1,000 to 2,500 crore as significant.
Stock Market News | Some concerns regarding Reliance Industries earnings
Some brokerages have cut Earnings per Share (EPS) estimates for Reliance Industries but have retained their bullish stance on the stock. (Read more)
Disclaimer: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.
Share Market News | Meghmani Organics commissions Titanium Dioxide (TiO2) plant
-- Announced commissioning of Phase 1 of Titanium Dioxide (TiO2) plant at Dahej, Gujarat.
-- Installed capacity of 16,500 metric tonnes per annum (MTPA).
-- Meghmani had acquired Kilburn Chemicals Limited for Rs 132 crore in December 2021 by making 100 percent upfront payment.
-- Post this, the company incurred total capex to the tune of Rs 275 crore including the acquisition cost and commissioned the first phase in January 2023.
Stock Market News | EaseMyTrip ventures into EaseMyTrip franchise as retail outlets
-- EaseMyTrip franchise aims at having a localised centric approach.
-- It will offer a lucrative commission arrangement for people who are passionate to join the
travel business sector.
-- Anyone who wants to start a travel business and have a good Network of HNI clients, cluster
of customer base, network of societies, associations, and who can pull a huge walk-in business
can open an EaseMyTrip franchise.
Share Market News | Adani Enterprises subsidiary forms 56:44 defence joint venture with Bulgarian company
Adani Enterprises Ltd. on Saturday said that one of its subsidiaries has incorporated a joint venture (JV) company with Bulgaria’s Armaco JSC to enter the defence business. (Read more)
Share Market Update | Extent of surprises have reduced from ICICI Bank in the last two quarters: Krishnan ASV of HDFC Securities
Here are some other takeways from his interaction with CNBC-TV18:
-- ICICI Bank remains a high conviction stock
-- ICICI Bank numbers were marginally tweaked by 2-4 percent.
-- Kotak Bank has surprised on NIM.
-- Axis Bank will have a stellar December quarter.
Share Market Update | Prakash Diwan's view on ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank
"I think precisely what's going to happen is, you will see a comeback for both these banks, at some point in time when the entire private sector bank basket gets rerated. But you'll still have to wait before the Axis Bank and the HDFC Bank also started coming back. So it's going to be as positive rub off on the other banks, but I don't think this is just going to be good enough for them to play catch up on all that lost ground," says market expert Prakash Diwan.
Share Market News | Axis Bank to report December quarter earnings today
Net Interest Margin (NIM) is expected to improve both year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter when the private lender announces its third-quarter earnings on January 23. According to Phillip Capital estimates, loan growth is expected to be at 15.4 percent year-over-year and 5 percent quarter-over-quarter.
|Phillip Capital Estimate*
|NIM (%)
|Q3FY23*
|4.05
|Q2FY23
|3.96
|Q1FY23
|3.6
|Q4FY22
|3.49
|Q3FY22
|3.53