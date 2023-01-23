Market LIVE Updates: Sensex and Nifty 50 to open higher tracing global cues

Global Market Cue | Asian markets in the green after strong handover from Wall Street
Asian markets trading in the green following a higher close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is up 0.2 percent at this hour.
--Japan's Nikkei 225: up nearly a percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: up 1.8 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: up 2.1 percent
Share Market News | Nifty 50's fate lies in the hands of earnings reaction to heavyweights
For the new week, all will depend on the earnings reaction to index heavyweights like Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank. (Trade Setup for Jan 23)
Share Market News | Sensex and Nifty 50 gave up initial gains to end lower on Friday
Major financials, HDFCs, ICICI and SBI, supported the market, however, losses in FMCG dragged the indices lower. Nifty Midcap 100 ended 0.8 percent lower, and Nifty Smallcap 100 ended 0.6 percent lower. (Read more on Jan 20 session)
