homemarket News

Market LIVE Updates: Sensex and Nifty 50 to open higher tracing global cues

By CNBCTV18.com  Jan 23, 2023 8:12 AM IST (Updated)
Summary

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 are expected to open higher on the first trading day of the week amid positive cues from global markets. Singapore Exchange Nifty futures, an early indicator of the Nifty index, was trading 97 points or 0.5 percent at 18,141.5 ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street. Investors awaited more of financial results from India Inc for domestic cues, with Axis Bank, Canara Bank and CONCOR due to post their earnings later in the day. Reliance, ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank reported their quarterly numbers over the weekend.

Live Updates

Global Market Cue | Wall Street indices advanced over 1%

The three main US indices rose on Friday.

--S&P 500: up 1.9 percent

--Dow Jones Industrial Average: up one percent

--Nasdaq Composite: up 2.7 percent

Jan 23, 2023 8:12 AM

Global Market Cue | Asian markets in the green after strong handover from Wall Street 

Asian markets trading in the green following a higher close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is up 0.2 percent at this hour.   

--Japan's Nikkei 225: up nearly a percent

--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: up 1.8 percent

--China's Shanghai Composite: up 2.1 percent

Jan 23, 2023 8:06 AM

Share Market News | Nifty 50's fate lies in the hands of earnings reaction to heavyweights

For the new week, all will depend on the earnings reaction to index heavyweights like Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank. (Trade Setup for Jan 23)

Jan 23, 2023 8:01 AM

Share Market News | Sensex and Nifty 50 gave up initial gains to end lower on Friday 

Major financials, HDFCs, ICICI and SBI, supported the market, however,  losses in FMCG dragged the indices lower. Nifty Midcap 100 ended 0.8 percent lower, and Nifty Smallcap 100 ended 0.6 percent lower. (Read more on Jan 20 session)

Jan 23, 2023 7:53 AM

Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Live Market Blog

Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and the economy. We also get you instant reactions from our stellar lineup of TV guests, in-house editors, researchers and reporters.

Have a great day ahead. Good luck!

Jan 23, 2023 7:48 AM
