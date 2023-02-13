Market LIVE Updates: Sensex and Nifty 50 edge lower dragged by IT shares

By CNBCTV18.com Feb 13, 2023 9:56 AM IST (Updated)
Summary

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 open with minor losses on first trading day of the week amid largely negative global cues. The IT shares traded in the red in the early hours of the trading session, while oil, gas and financial shares traded with gains. Shares of SAIL and Nykaa will be in focus ahead of there quarterly numbers scheduled to be announced today.

Live Updates

Share Market News | SAIL to report December quarter earnings today

Steel Authority Of India margin is likely to recover quarter-on-quarter, volume is expected to spike but that will be offset by lower realisations. Q4FY23 and FY23 production sales target to watch out for in Q3 results.

Feb 13, 2023 9:50 AM

Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. (Read more)

Feb 13, 2023 9:40 AM

Market Open | Sensex and Nifty 50 open near flatline

Feb 13, 2023 9:18 AM

Rupee Open | Rupee slips to 82.68 vs the US dollar

Feb 13, 2023 9:07 AM

Stocks to Watch: Adani Group companies, Tata Communications, Biocon, Kotak Mahindra Bank and more

From Adani Group companies to Kotak Mahindra Bank, here are the top stocks to watch out for in today's session. (Read more)

Feb 13, 2023 8:54 AM

Global Market Cue | Wall Street indices ended mixed on Friday

The three main US indices ended mixed in the previous session.
--S&P 500: up 0.2 percent
--Dow Jones Industrial Average: up 0.5 percent
--Nasdaq Composite: down 0.6 percent

Feb 13, 2023 8:43 AM

Global Market Cue | Asian markets in the red despite a strong handover from Wall Street 
Asian markets slip into the red following a mixed close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is down 0.7 percent at this hour.   
--Japan's Nikkei 225: down 0.6 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: down one percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: down 0.3 percent

Feb 13, 2023 8:28 AM

Share Market News | 17,600 to be the sacrosanct support for Nifty in the coming week

"Nifty on the daily chart inched higher but failed to show much momentum to surpass 18,000 levels on the closing basis. The index is trading in the range of 50 DEMA and 200 DEMA (Daily Exponential Moving Average)," said Rohan Patil of SAMCO Securities. (Trade Setup for Feb 13)

Feb 13, 2023 8:08 AM

Feb 13, 2023 7:59 AM