Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 200 pts while 48 of Nifty 50 constituents open in green

By CNBCTV18.com

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 opened in the green on Tuesday amid positive cues from global markets. Barring Cipla and Sun Pharma, all Nifty 50 stocks traded with gains at the opening hour. Broader market indices mirrored the gains. At the last count, Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 were trading 1.1 percent and 1.6 percent higher, respectively.