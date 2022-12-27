Homemarket news

Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 200 pts while 48 of Nifty 50 constituents open in green

Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 200 pts while 48 of Nifty 50 constituents open in green

1 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 27, 2022 9:26:31 AM IST (Updated)

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 opened in the green on Tuesday amid positive cues from global markets. Barring Cipla and Sun Pharma, all Nifty 50 stocks traded with gains at the opening hour. Broader market indices mirrored the gains. At the last count, Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 were trading 1.1 percent and 1.6 percent higher, respectively.

Recommended Articles

View All

How Nothing went from a wannabe to something big in 2022

IST10 Min(s) Read

Year ender | The insurance behemoth LIC's hunt for growth continues

IST3 Min(s) Read

Pharma companies and their tryst with the USFDA import alerts in 2022

IST4 Min(s) Read

The Nifty 50 index is currently witnessing its worst December since 1994

IST2 Min(s) Read


Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 opened in the green on Tuesday amid positive cues from global markets. Barring Cipla and Sun Pharma, all Nifty 50 stocks traded with gains at the opening hour. Broader market indices mirrored the gains. At the last count, Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 were trading 1.1 percent and 1.6 percent higher, respectively.
First Published:  IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

india stock marketniftysensex