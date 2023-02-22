Share Market LIVE Updates: Sensex and Nifty 50 likely to open lower, Asian stocks in the red

Stock Market News | 17,800 becomes an important support for the Nifty 50
For the first time in five sessions, the Nifty 50 failed to make an intraday high above the mark of 18,000. The index closed lower for the third straight day after continuing to face pressure at higher levels due to lack of follow-up buying. (Trade setup for Feb 22)
Share Market News | Sensex and Nifty 50 ended lower on Tuesday
All the sectoral indices except Nifty Energy, Nifty FMCG, Nifty Financial Services ended in red. Nifty PSU Bank shed the most and declined over 1.8 percent. (Read more on Feb 22 session)
