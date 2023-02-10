Market LIVE: Sensex and Nifty 50 open lower tracing global cues, Adani Enterprises top loser

Global Market Cue | Asian markets in the red after weak handover from Wall Street
Asian markets slip into the red following a lower close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is down 1.1 percent at this hour.
--Japan's Nikkei 225: up 0.4 percent
Stock Market News | Nifty gathering momentum, reviving bullish hopes for a test of resistance at 18,000 levels
According to Rohan Patil of SAMCO Securities, on the lower side, immediate support for the prices is placed at 17,650 levels while a successful closing above 18,000 may lead the prices towards 18,200 – 18,250 levels. (Trade Setup for Feb 10)
Share Market News | Sensex and Nifty 50 ended volatile session with minor gains
Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 ended flat and 0.2 percent lower, respectively. The Sensex fell nearly 191 points or 0.3 percent to 60,472.8, before ending at 60,806.2. (Read more)
