Market LIVE: Sensex and Nifty 50 open lower tracing global cues, Adani Enterprises top loser

By CNBCTV18.com Feb 10, 2023 9:22 AM IST (Updated)
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex and Nifty 50 are expected to open lower on the last trading day of the week. The headline indices ended with minor gains in the previous session. 

Share Market Update | M&M to report quarterly numbers today

Strong volume growth in both auto and tractor segments  is also expected with QoQ improvement in margins due to operating leverage and better product mix.

Feb 10, 2023 9:22 AM

Market Open | Sensex and Nifty 50 open lower tracing global cues

Feb 10, 2023 9:17 AM

Rupee Check | Rupee opens lower at 82.63 vs US dollar

Feb 10, 2023 9:13 AM

Global Market Cue | Asian markets in the red after weak handover from Wall Street 
Asian markets slip into the red following a lower close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is down 1.1 percent at this hour.   
--Japan's Nikkei 225: up 0.4 percent

Feb 10, 2023 9:09 AM

Stock Market News | Nifty gathering momentum, reviving bullish hopes for a test of resistance at 18,000 levels

According to Rohan Patil of SAMCO Securities, on the lower side, immediate support for the prices is placed at 17,650 levels while a successful closing above 18,000 may lead the prices towards 18,200 – 18,250 levels. (Trade Setup for Feb 10)

Feb 10, 2023 8:59 AM

Share Market News | Sensex and Nifty 50 ended volatile session with minor gains

Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 ended flat and 0.2 percent lower, respectively. The Sensex fell nearly 191 points or 0.3 percent to 60,472.8, before ending at 60,806.2. (Read more)

Feb 10, 2023 8:35 AM

Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Live Market Blog

Feb 10, 2023 7:54 AM