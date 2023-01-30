Adani Vs Hindenburg: Sensex, Nifty 50 witness choppy trade; most Adani Group stocks extend losses

Stock Market Update | Genus Power Infra wins orders worth Rs 2,855 crore
- Received Letter of Award for appointment of advanced metering infrastructure service provider
- Order worth Rs 2,856 crore is nearly triple of the company's free-float market capitalisation of Rs 888 crore
- Management says order wins give lot of visibility on revenue for the coming years
- Anticipate a sharp revenue rebound in the coming quarters
- Shares are trading 6.6 percent higher at Rs 91.45.
Stock Market Update | A look at how Adani Group companies are faring
- Adani Group stocks continue to see volatile action
- Adani Ports opened with gains, hit an upper circuit of 10 percent, and is currently trading 7 percent higher
- Adani Enterprises has also cooled off from its 10 percent upper circuit, currently trading 5.2 percent higher
- Adani Green Energy - once down nearly 20 percent, nearly turned positive and is now back down 11 percent
- Adani Wilmar and Adani Power continue from Friday's lower circuit of 5 percent each
- Adani Transmission has lost 40 percent over the last four trading sessions, including today's 17 percent drop
- Adani Total Gas remains in a lower circuit of 20 percent
Stock Market Update | Nifty Bank Leading The Recovery
- Index recovers more than 1,100 points from day's low
- All index constituents are trading with gains
- PNB is the top index gainer, up 4.6 percent ahead of earnings
- PNB has recovered Rs 3.25 from the day's low
- Bank of Baroda, IDFC First Bank, Bandhan Bank among top gainers
- SBI recovers more than Rs 20 from session's low, currently trading 2.4 percent higher
Global Market Cue | Dollar index closer to 102-mark
-- US 10-year yield remains firm at 3.5 percent ahead of Fed's interest rate decision, key economic data.
-- Brent near $87/bbl amid rising tensions in Middle East, China's consumption plan.
-- European markets end slightly higher on Friday, FTSE, DAX rise up to 0.1 percent each.
-- Gold prices fall further to $1,925/oz as dollar index inches closer to 102-mark.
Global Market Cue | Asian markets mixed after strong handover from Wall Street
Asian markets trading mixed following a higher close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is up 0.3 percent at this hour.
--Japan's Nikkei 225: up 0.1 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: down 0.6 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: down 0.9 percent
Stock Market News | 17,493 turns crucial level as Nifty 50 enters budget week
Indian equity markets witnessed their biggest two-day drop since September last year with investor wealth worth Rs 11 lakh crore being wiped out. (Trade setup for Jan 30)
Share Market News | Sensex and Nifty 50 posted the biggest two-day fall in four months
The Nifty 50 index broke below the 17,500 mark, a key level, during the day before recovering. Yet, the index of India's biggest blue chip stocks closed at its lowest in three months. (Read more on Jan 27 session)
