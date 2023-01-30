Adani Vs Hindenburg: Sensex, Nifty 50 witness choppy trade; most Adani Group stocks extend losses

By CNBCTV18.com Jan 30, 2023 10:03 AM IST (Updated)
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 opened lower on the first trading day of the week. Sensex fell over 500 points in the early trade, while Nifty 50 breeched Friday's low. Investors await more of financial results from India Inc for domestic cues, with L&T, BPCL and Bajaj Finserv due to post their earnings later in the day. Bajaj Finance, NTPC, and Vedanta reported their quarterly numbers over the weekend.

Stock Market Update | Genus Power Infra wins orders worth Rs 2,855 crore

- Received Letter of Award for appointment of advanced metering infrastructure service provider
- Order worth Rs 2,856 crore is nearly triple of the company's free-float market capitalisation of Rs 888 crore
- Management says order wins give lot of visibility on revenue for the coming years
- Anticipate a sharp revenue rebound in the coming quarters
- Shares are trading 6.6 percent higher at Rs 91.45.

Jan 30, 2023 10:03 AM

Stock Market Update | A look at how Adani Group companies are faring

- Adani Group stocks continue to see volatile action
- Adani Ports opened with gains, hit an upper circuit of 10 percent, and is currently trading 7 percent higher
- Adani Enterprises has also cooled off from its 10 percent upper circuit, currently trading 5.2 percent higher
- Adani Green Energy - once down nearly 20 percent, nearly turned positive and is now back down 11 percent
- Adani Wilmar and Adani Power continue from Friday's lower circuit of 5 percent each
- Adani Transmission has lost 40 percent over the last four trading sessions, including today's 17 percent drop
- Adani Total Gas remains in a lower circuit of 20 percent

Jan 30, 2023 9:47 AM

Stock Market Update | Nifty Bank Leading The Recovery

- Index recovers more than 1,100 points from day's low
- All index constituents are trading with gains
- PNB is the top index gainer, up 4.6 percent ahead of earnings
- PNB has recovered Rs 3.25 from the day's low
- Bank of Baroda, IDFC First Bank, Bandhan Bank among top gainers
- SBI recovers more than Rs 20 from session's low, currently trading 2.4 percent higher

Jan 30, 2023 9:36 AM

Market Open | Sensex falls 500 points and Nifty 50 breaches Friday's low

-- Nifty Bank falls below 40,000

-- All Adani stocks, barring Adani Enterprises and Adani Ports, extend Friday's losses.

Jan 30, 2023 9:21 AM

Rupee Check | Rupee opens lower at 81.64 vs dollar

Jan 30, 2023 9:13 AM

Share Market News | Monday's top brokerage calls

CITI has a 'neutral' call on the shares of Vedanta with a target price of Rs 335 on its shares whereas Morgan Stanley has an 'overweight' call on the shares of Bajaj Finance with a target price of Rs 8,000 on its shares. (Read more)

Jan 30, 2023 8:59 AM

Stocks To Watch | Adani Enterprises, Bajaj Finance, Vedanta, SBI, Vodafone Idea, NTPC and more

From the Adani Group companies to Vedanta and Bajaj Finance, here are a dozen stocks that you need to watch out for in today's session. (Read more)

Jan 30, 2023 8:45 AM

Global Market Cue | Dollar index closer to 102-mark

-- US 10-year yield remains firm at 3.5 percent ahead of Fed's interest rate decision, key economic data. 

-- Brent near $87/bbl amid rising tensions in Middle East, China's consumption plan. 

-- European markets end slightly higher on Friday, FTSE, DAX rise up to 0.1 percent each. 

-- Gold prices fall further to $1,925/oz as dollar index inches closer to 102-mark. 

Jan 30, 2023 8:34 AM

Global Market Cue | Wall Street indices rallied on Friday

The three main US indices rose in the previous session.

--S&P 500: up 0.2 percent

--Dow Jones Industrial Average: up 0.1 percent

--Nasdaq Composite: up nearly one percent

Jan 30, 2023 8:23 AM

Global Market Cue | Asian markets mixed after strong handover from Wall Street 

Asian markets trading mixed following a higher close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is up 0.3 percent at this hour.   

--Japan's Nikkei 225: up 0.1 percent

--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: down 0.6 percent

--China's Shanghai Composite: down 0.9 percent

Jan 30, 2023 8:10 AM

Stock Market News | 17,493 turns crucial level as Nifty 50 enters budget week

Indian equity markets witnessed their biggest two-day drop since September last year with investor wealth worth Rs 11 lakh crore being wiped out. (Trade setup for Jan 30)

Jan 30, 2023 7:58 AM

Share Market News | Sensex and Nifty 50 posted the biggest two-day fall in four months

The Nifty 50 index broke below the 17,500 mark, a key level, during the day before recovering. Yet, the index of India's biggest blue chip stocks closed at its lowest in three months. (Read more on Jan 27 session)

Jan 30, 2023 7:49 AM

Jan 30, 2023 7:43 AM