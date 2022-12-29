Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down over 250 points and 42 stocks in Nifty 50 basket decline

Stock Market Update | Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani
CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. (Read more)
Stock Market Update | Here are some recommendations by Sneha Seth, Derivatives Research Analyst at Angel One
-- Go long in ICICI Bank at current levels for a target of Rs 932 with a stop loss at Rs 879.
-- M&M is a buy at current levels. The base has formed around Rs 1,200-1,210 zone. So, keep for an upside target of Rs 1,297 with a stop loss around Rs 1,225.
Stocks to Watch | Godrej Properties, Poonawala Fincorp, Bharti Airtel, JSW Energy and more
-- Godrej Properties acquires nine-acre land in Gurugram, revenue potentiall at Rs 2,500 crore.
-- FMCG shares will be in focus as government allows free import of RBD palm oil beyond December 31, 2022.
-- Poonawala Fincorp promotor, Rising Sun Holdings buys Rs 125 crore shares in three sessions.
-- Forensic audit report does not raise any corporation governance issues with PTC Fin.
-- ONGC will be in focus as crude oil falls overnight, brent back below $83/bbl.
Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel, Spandana Sphoorty, JSW Energy, Ashoka Buildcon and more will also be in focus (Read more)
Stock Market Update | Godrej Properties acquires nine acre land in Gurugram
This project will offer approximately 1.6 million square feet of premium residential development with exceptional lifestyle amenities. The site is strategically located with easy access from Golf Course Road Extension, also known as Southern Peripheral Road.
Global Market Cue | Brent slips below $83/bbl, dollar moves higher
-- US 10-year yield rises to 3.9 percent ahead of weekly jobless claims data.
-- European markets close largely lower on Wednesday, CAC slips 0.6 percent, FTSE up 0.3 percent.
-- Crude declines over rising COVID concerns in China, brent below $83/bbl.
-- Gold prices slide below $1,810/oz following a rise in dollar and treasury yields.
Wall Street indices ended in the red on Wednesday
The three main US indices fell in the previous session.
--S&P 500: down 1.2 percent
--Dow Jones Industrial Average: down 1.1 percent
--Nasdaq Composite: down 1.3 percent
Asian markets in the red following a weak handover from Wall Street
Asian markets slip into the red following a lower close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is down 0.8 percent at this hour.
--Japan's Nikkei 225: down one percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: down 1.1 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: down 0.9 percent
Stock Market News | Trade Setup for Dec 29
The Nifty 50 is up 2.8 percent year-to-date so far and would look to end the year in positive territory. Courtesy last week's sell-off, the Nifty 50 is down for the December series, which expires today. (Read more)
