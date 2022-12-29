English
Homemarket News

Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down over 250 points and 42 stocks in Nifty 50 basket decline

By CNBCTV18.com  Dec 29, 2022 9:32 AM IST (Updated)
Summary

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 opened lower on Thursday tracking weak global cues across global markets. Barring Nifty pharma, all sectoral indices are trading in the red. Nifty media is the biggest sectoral laggard. Shares of KFin Tech will debut on the bourses today.

Live Updates

Stock Market Update | Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. (Read more)

Dec 29, 2022 9:32 AM

Stock Market Update | Here are some recommendations by Sneha Seth, Derivatives Research Analyst at Angel One
-- Go long in ICICI Bank at current levels for a target of Rs 932 with a stop loss at Rs 879.
-- M&M is a buy at current levels. The base has formed around Rs 1,200-1,210 zone. So, keep for an upside target of Rs 1,297 with a stop loss around Rs 1,225.

Dec 29, 2022 9:31 AM

Stock Market Update | Revlimd generic case

-- US court dismisses claims against Dr Reddy's in the litigation w.r.t. Revlimd generic

-- Plaintiffs voluntarily dismissed claims against the company 

-- DRL, Celgene, Bristol Myers were named defendants in the case in US 

Dec 29, 2022 9:25 AM

Stock Market Update | Sensex and Nifty open in the red tracing global markets 

-- Sensex is down over 250 points or 0.4 percent. 

--  Nifty 50 below 18,100, down 0.4 percent from previous close

Dec 29, 2022 9:18 AM

Rupee Check | Rupee opens higher at 82.82 vs US dollar

Dec 29, 2022 9:07 AM

Stocks to Watch | Godrej Properties, Poonawala Fincorp, Bharti Airtel, JSW Energy and more

-- Godrej Properties acquires nine-acre land in Gurugram, revenue potentiall at Rs 2,500 crore.

-- FMCG shares will be in focus as government allows free import of RBD palm oil beyond December 31, 2022. 

-- Poonawala Fincorp promotor, Rising Sun Holdings buys Rs 125 crore shares in three sessions. 

-- Forensic audit report does not raise any corporation governance issues with PTC Fin.

-- ONGC will be in focus as crude oil falls overnight, brent back below $83/bbl.  

Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel, Spandana Sphoorty, JSW Energy, Ashoka Buildcon and more will also be in focus (Read more

Dec 29, 2022 8:59 AM

Stock Market Update | Godrej Properties acquires nine acre land in Gurugram 

This project will offer approximately 1.6 million square feet of premium residential development with exceptional lifestyle amenities. The site is strategically located with easy access from Golf Course Road Extension, also known as Southern Peripheral Road. 

Dec 29, 2022 8:45 AM

Global Market Cue | Brent slips below $83/bbl, dollar moves higher

-- US 10-year yield rises to 3.9 percent ahead of weekly jobless claims data.

-- European markets close largely lower on Wednesday, CAC slips 0.6 percent, FTSE up 0.3 percent. 

-- Crude declines over rising COVID concerns in China, brent below $83/bbl. 

-- Gold prices slide below $1,810/oz following a rise in dollar and treasury yields. 

Dec 29, 2022 8:37 AM

Wall Street indices ended in the red on Wednesday

The three main US indices fell in the previous session.
--S&P 500: down 1.2 percent
--Dow Jones Industrial Average: down 1.1 percent
--Nasdaq Composite: down 1.3 percent

(Read more)

Dec 29, 2022 8:31 AM

Asian markets in the red following a weak handover from Wall Street 

Asian markets slip into the red following a lower close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is down 0.8 percent at this hour.   

--Japan's Nikkei 225: down one percent

--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: down 1.1 percent

--China's Shanghai Composite: down 0.9 percent

Dec 29, 2022 8:28 AM

Stock Market News | Trade Setup for Dec 29

The Nifty 50 is up 2.8 percent year-to-date so far and would look to end the year in positive territory. Courtesy last week's sell-off, the Nifty 50 is down for the December series, which expires today. (Read more)

Dec 29, 2022 8:18 AM

Stock Market News | Sensex and Nifty ended flat on Wednesday

Sensex sliped 17 points to 60,910 and Nifty 10 points to 18,123.

Dec 29, 2022 8:08 AM

Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Live Market Blog

Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and the economy. We also get you instant reactions from our stellar lineup of TV guests, in-house editors, researchers and reporters.

Have a great day ahead. Good luck!

Dec 29, 2022 7:46 AM