Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty futures indicate a positive start for Sensex and Nifty

Stock Market News | 10 things to know before opening bell on January 12
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate an opening in the green for the Indian markets on Thursday after a gain of 0.31 percent. (Read more)
Stock Market News | Thursday's top brokerage calls
Nomura has a 'neutral' call on the shares of ITC with a target price of Rs 360 on its shares while JPMorgan has a 'neutral' call on the shares Ambuja Cements with a target price of Rs 490 on its shares. (Read more)
Stocks to Watch | Tata Motors, RailTel, Lupin and more
-- Tata Motors will have EVs in both higher and lower-end models, says N Chandra.
-- Oil companies to be in focus as crude gains sharply overnight, brent back to $83/bbl.
-- Lupin recieves nod from Spanish regulator for reimbursement of NaMuscla.
-- Shiva Cement recieves nod from Odisha pollution control board to operate clinker unit.
-- DB Realty to pay Rs 185.6 crore as final settlement to lender Reliance Commercial Finance.
-- Government may invite EoIs for Concor, Q3 EXIM volumes indicate market share loss.
-- Nykaa reports say institutions seeks to raise $26 million via block deal at Rs 148 per share.
Infosys, HCLTech, RailTel, Route Mobile, Antony Waste, TVS Motor, 5paisa and more to also be in focus (Read more)
Global Market Cue | Crude up 3%, gold around 8-month high
--US 10-year yield falls to 3.5 percent ahead of December inflation reading today.
-- European markets close higher on Wednesday, CAC rises 0.8 percent, DAX up 1.2 percent.
-- Crude up three percent as US inventories rise, China demand recover brent above $83/bbl.
-- Gold prices hover around eight-month highs of $1,880/oz as treasury yields ease.
Global Market Cue | Asian markets in the green after strong handover from Wall Street
Asian markets trading in the green following a higher close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is up 0.3 percent at this hour.
--Japan's Nikkei 225: up 0.4 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: up 0.7 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: up 0.4 percent
Stock Market News | Nifty 50 struggles for direction ahead of weekly options expiry
The Nifty 50 index has now declined in five out of the last six trading sessions but remains confined in a narrow range. Wednesday's session was equally listless with the index facing resistance at the mark of 18,000 but managed to hold its 17,800 support. (Trade setup for Jan 12)
Stock Market News | Sensex and Nifty 50 ended flat on Wednesday after a rangebound session
Financial and IT shares ended with gains, while oil gas and FMCG shares ended in the red. Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 ended 0.3 and 0.1 percent lower respectively. (Read more on Jan 12 session)
Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Live Market Blog
Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and the economy. We also get you instant reactions from our stellar lineup of TV guests, in-house editors, researchers and reporters.
Have a great day ahead. Good luck!