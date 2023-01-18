Market LIVE Updates: Sensex and Nifty 50 open flat, metal and IT stocks rise

Share Market News | Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani
CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. (Read more)
Share Market Update | Geojit's V K Vijayakumar's view on market
"India’s outperformance in 2022 has been temporarily reversed in January 2023, till date, mainly due to FII outflows to other markets, mainly China. Consequently, Hang Seng and Shanghai Composite have appreciated by 9 percent and 4.4 percent respectively YTD while Nifty is down by around 0.3%. India’s current underperformance is likely to be temporary since India has the best growth and earnings prospects among large economies. However, concerns of global slowdown this year and the possibility of FIIs again turning sellers at higher levels will cap the upside to the market in the near-term. From now on Budget expectations also are likely to influence the market trend. IT stocks which have bounced back after the good Q3 results and high quality banking and capital goods stocks along with RIL have the strength to support the market," says V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.
Share Market News | Wednesday's top brokerage calls
Morgan Stanley has an 'overweight' call on the shares of ICICI Lombard with a target price of Rs 1,495 on its shares while Jefferies has an 'buy' call on the shares of ICICI Lombard with a target price of Rs 1,620 on its shares. (Read more)
Stock Market News | 10 things to know before opening bell on January 18
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate an opening in the green for the Indian markets on Wednesday after a gain of 0.18 percent. (Read more)
Stocks to Watch | ITC, Glenmark, Delta Corp and more
-- EID Parry 120 KLPD distillery at sugar unit of Andhra begins operations.
-- Shalby revenue up 25 percent, margin down nearly 200 bps year-on-year.
ITC, ICICI Prudential, ICICI Lombard, RVNL, Delta Corp, Glenmark, Eris Life, IndusInd Bank and more (Read more)
Global Market Cue | Brent at $86/bbl, gold off multi-month highs
-- US 10-year yield holds firm at 3.56 percent ahead of US Fed comments, key eco data
-- OPEC keeps global oil demand forecast unchanged at a rise of 2.22 m barrels/day
-- Crude rises, brent at $86/bbl on strong China Data and OPEC comments.
-- Gold off multi-month highs, at $1,906/oz as investors hope for a less aggressive fed.
-- Japanese Yen inches higher against US $ahead of key BoJ meet outcome.
Global Market Cue | Asian markets mostly in red after mixed handover from Wall Street
Most Asian markets in the red following a mixed close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is up 0.4 percent at this hour.
--Japan's Nikkei 225: up 0.4 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: up 0.1 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: marginally down
Stock Market News | Nifty 50 nears breakout zone again, may find resistance at these levels
According to Rupak De of LKP Securities, the Nifty 50 index has given a falling wedge breakout, indicating rising optimism. The RSI momenum indicator has also given a breakout from a falling trendline. De expects the current technical setup to take the Nifty 50 index to levels of 18,250 - 18,270. (Trade setup for Jan 18)
Share Market News | Sensex and Nifty 50 ended near day's high on Tuesday
Financial and IT shares ended with gains, while services shares ended in the red. Nifty Midcap 100 ended 0.1 percent lower, and Nifty Smallcap 100 ended marginally lower. (Read more)
