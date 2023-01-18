Market LIVE Updates: Sensex and Nifty 50 open flat, metal and IT stocks rise

By CNBCTV18.com Jan 18, 2023 10:06 AM IST (Updated)
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 opened flat on Wednesday amid gains in IT and metal shares and fall in oil, gas and financial shares. ICICI Prudential, ICICI Lombard, Delta Corp will be in focus on December quarter numbers. IndusInd Bank to report its quarterly earning today. 

Share Market Live | CDSL shares gain after 11 day losing streak

-- Shares up 0.1 percent.

-- Shares of CDSL have dropped over 35 percent in the past year.

-- Recorded the stock’s longest losing streak since it was listed on the bourse in 2017

Jan 18, 2023 10:06 AM

Share Market News | Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. (Read more)

Jan 18, 2023 9:44 AM

Nifty 50 | Hindalco is the top Nifty 50 gainer

-- The shares are up two percent at this hour. 

-- The shares have fallen in the last two out of three trading sessions. 

Jan 18, 2023 9:33 AM

Share Market Update | Geojit's V K Vijayakumar's view on market

"India’s outperformance in 2022 has been temporarily reversed in January 2023, till date, mainly due to FII outflows to other markets, mainly China. Consequently, Hang Seng and Shanghai Composite have appreciated by 9 percent and 4.4 percent respectively YTD while Nifty is down by around 0.3%. India’s current underperformance is likely to be temporary since India has the best growth and earnings prospects among large economies. However, concerns of global slowdown this year and the possibility of FIIs again turning sellers at higher levels will cap the upside to the market in the near-term. From now on Budget expectations also are likely to influence the market trend. IT stocks which have bounced back after the good Q3 results and high quality banking and capital goods stocks along with RIL have the strength to support the market," says V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

Jan 18, 2023 9:29 AM

Share Market Update | Sensex and Nifty 50 open flat 

Jan 18, 2023 9:19 AM

Share Market News | Wednesday's top brokerage calls

Morgan Stanley has an 'overweight' call on the shares of ICICI Lombard with a target price of Rs 1,495 on its shares while Jefferies has an 'buy' call on the shares of ICICI Lombard with a target price of Rs 1,620 on its shares. (Read more)

Jan 18, 2023 9:10 AM

Stock Market News | 10 things to know before opening bell on January 18

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate an opening in the green for the Indian markets on Wednesday after a gain of 0.18 percent. (Read more)

Jan 18, 2023 9:09 AM

Rupee Check | Rupee opens higher at 81.74 vs dollar

Jan 18, 2023 9:05 AM

Stocks to Watch | ITC, Glenmark, Delta Corp and more 

-- EID Parry 120 KLPD distillery at sugar unit of Andhra begins operations.

-- Shalby revenue up 25 percent, margin down nearly 200 bps year-on-year.

ITC, ICICI Prudential, ICICI Lombard, RVNL, Delta Corp, Glenmark, Eris Life, IndusInd Bank and more (Read more)

Jan 18, 2023 9:03 AM

Global Market Cue | Brent at $86/bbl, gold off multi-month highs 

-- US 10-year yield holds firm at 3.56 percent ahead of US Fed comments, key eco data

-- OPEC keeps global oil demand forecast unchanged at a rise of 2.22 m barrels/day

-- Crude rises, brent at $86/bbl on strong China Data and OPEC comments.

-- Gold off multi-month highs, at $1,906/oz as investors hope for a less aggressive fed. 

-- Japanese Yen inches higher against US $ahead of key BoJ meet outcome. 

Jan 18, 2023 8:59 AM

Global Market Cue | Most Wall Street stocks fell on Tuesday 

The three main US indices ended mixed in the previous session.

--S&P 500: down 0.2 percent

--Dow Jones Industrial Average: down 1.1 percent

--Nasdaq Composite: up 0.1 percent

Jan 18, 2023 8:36 AM

Global Market Cue | Asian markets mostly in red after mixed handover from Wall Street 

Most Asian markets in the red following a mixed close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is up 0.4 percent at this hour.   

--Japan's Nikkei 225: up 0.4 percent

--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: up 0.1 percent

--China's Shanghai Composite: marginally down

Jan 18, 2023 8:25 AM

Stock Market News | Nifty 50 nears breakout zone again, may find resistance at these levels

According to Rupak De of LKP Securities, the Nifty 50 index has given a falling wedge breakout, indicating rising optimism. The RSI momenum indicator has also given a breakout from a falling trendline. De expects the current technical setup to take the Nifty 50 index to levels of 18,250 - 18,270. (Trade setup for Jan 18)

Jan 18, 2023 8:21 AM

Share Market News | Sensex and Nifty 50 ended near day's high on Tuesday

Financial and IT shares ended with gains, while services shares ended in the red. Nifty Midcap 100 ended 0.1 percent lower, and Nifty Smallcap 100 ended marginally lower. (Read more)

Jan 18, 2023 7:58 AM

Jan 18, 2023 7:39 AM