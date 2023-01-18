Market LIVE Updates: Sensex and Nifty 50 likely to start higher as indicated by SGX Nifty

Global Market Cue | Asian markets mostly in red after mixed handover from Wall Street
Most Asian markets in the red following a mixed close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is up 0.4 percent at this hour.
--Japan's Nikkei 225: up 0.4 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: up 0.1 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: marginally down
Stock Market News | Nifty 50 nears breakout zone again, may find resistance at these levels
According to Rupak De of LKP Securities, the Nifty 50 index has given a falling wedge breakout, indicating rising optimism. The RSI momenum indicator has also given a breakout from a falling trendline. De expects the current technical setup to take the Nifty 50 index to levels of 18,250 - 18,270. (Trade setup for Jan 18)
Share Market News | Sensex and Nifty 50 ended near day's high on Tuesday
Financial and IT shares ended with gains, while services shares ended in the red. Nifty Midcap 100 ended 0.1 percent lower, and Nifty Smallcap 100 ended marginally lower. (Read more)
