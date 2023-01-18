English
Market LIVE Updates: Sensex and Nifty 50 likely to start higher as indicated by SGX Nifty
By CNBCTV18.com  Jan 18, 2023 8:25 AM IST (Updated)
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are expected to open higher on Wednesday amid largely positive cues from global markets. Singapore Exchange Nifty futures, an early indicator of the Nifty index, were trading 36 points or 0.2 percent higher at 18,112 ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street. ICICI Prudential, ICICI Lombard, Delta Corp will be in focus on December quarter numbers. IndusInd Bank to report its quarterly earning today.

Global Market Cue | Asian markets mostly in red after mixed handover from Wall Street 

Most Asian markets in the red following a mixed close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is up 0.4 percent at this hour.   

--Japan's Nikkei 225: up 0.4 percent

--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: up 0.1 percent

--China's Shanghai Composite: marginally down

Jan 18, 2023 8:25 AM

Stock Market News | Nifty 50 nears breakout zone again, may find resistance at these levels

According to Rupak De of LKP Securities, the Nifty 50 index has given a falling wedge breakout, indicating rising optimism. The RSI momenum indicator has also given a breakout from a falling trendline. De expects the current technical setup to take the Nifty 50 index to levels of 18,250 - 18,270. (Trade setup for Jan 18)

Jan 18, 2023 8:21 AM

Share Market News | Sensex and Nifty 50 ended near day's high on Tuesday

Financial and IT shares ended with gains, while services shares ended in the red. Nifty Midcap 100 ended 0.1 percent lower, and Nifty Smallcap 100 ended marginally lower. (Read more)

Jan 18, 2023 7:58 AM

Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Live Market Blog

Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and the economy. We also get you instant reactions from our stellar lineup of TV guests, in-house editors, researchers and reporters.

Jan 18, 2023 7:39 AM
