Market LIVE Updates: Sensex and Nifty 50 open lower tracing global cues

Stock Market News | Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani
Stock Market News | RateGain bags contract from Cinnamon Maldives
-- Cinnamon Maldives has selected RateGain’s Engage AI product and would be implementing it at its iconic Dhonveli property to accentuate their guest engagement, provide contactless check-in/check-out and improve their ancillary revenue in a competitive market by getting access to guest analytics in real-time.
-- With the ongoing labor shortage impacting the industry, it’s the right time to invest in technologies that can automate the tasks for the hotel staff and make them more efficient to welcome guests from different parts of the world.
Stocks to Watch | TVS Motor, Sun Pharma, Pidilite, United Spirits and more
-- Welspun India DGTR recommends anti-dumping duty on vinyl tile imports.
-- Nazara Tech revenue up 69 percent, profit improves 76 percent aided by other income.
-- Laxmi Organic reports a rise in EBITDA, PAT on a quarter-on-quarter basis.
-- Som Distilleries net profit at Rs 10.5 crore vs loss of Rs 1.1 crore, revenue up 66 percent year-on-year.
-- Bliss GVS revenue down 11 percent, EBITDA up five percent and margin rises 300 bps year-on-year.
-- Tatva Chintan net profit down 49.1 percent, margin slips 800 bps year-on-year.
-- Quick Heal reports EBITDA loss of Rs 11.4 crore vs EBITDA of Rs 21 crore year-on-year.
-- Sasken profit down 31 percent, margin falls 150 bps sequentially.
Cipla, Dr Reddy's, Bajaj Auto, Pidilite, TVS Motor, Indus Towers, United Spirits and more to also be in focus
Share Market News | Wednesday's top brokerage calls
CLSA has an 'sell' call on the shares of TVS with a target price of Rs 971 on its shares while Nomura has an 'buy' call on the shares of SBI Cards with a target price of Rs 1,030 on its shares.
Share Market Updates | Geojit's V K Vijayakumar's view on market
"The 18200 Nifty has become a major resistance level which is keeping the Nifty in the narrow band of 17800-18200. Now, it appears that a major trigger is necessary to break this range either on the upside or the downside. Two major events of February 1st - the Union Budget and the Fed decision on interest rate - have the potential to break this narrow range. A good budget and positive commentary from the Fed can break the upper band. On the contrary, any negative budget proposal like raising the rate of Long Term Capital Gains Tax or a worse-than- expected hawkish Fed can break the lower end of the range. Let’s wait for the actual outcome," says V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.
Stock Market News | 10 things to know before opening bell on January 25
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate an opening in the red for the Indian markets on Wednesday after a loss of 0.24 percent.
Share Market News | Taro Pharma reports December quarter results
-- Revenue up 0.2 percent at $139.2 million vs $139 million year-on-year
-- Profit down 72 percent at $7.26 million vs $26.3 million year-on-year
-- Operating income down 96 percent at $1 million vs $37 million year-on-year
-- Operating margin at 0.9 percent vs 26.6 percent year-on-year
Global Market Update | Crude prices fall to $86/bbl, dollar index around 101
-- US 10-year yield falls to 3.4 percent on earning reports and corporate outlooks.
-- Crude prices fall to $86/bbl as data indicates a rise in US oil inventories.
-- European markets largely lower, FTSE down 0.4 percent, CAC rises 0.3 percent.
-- Gold prices rise further to $1,937/oz, dollar index continues to hover around 101.
Global Market Cue | Asian markets in the green after a mixed handover from Wall Street
Asian markets trading in the green following a mixed close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is up 0.4 percent at this hour.
--Japan's Nikkei 225: up 0.1 percent
Markets in Hong Kong and China are closed for trading today on account of Lunar New Year holidays.
Stock Market News | Monthly F&O expiry in focus as Nifty 50 continues to struggle for direction
There are four more trading sessions to go including today's before Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget on February 1. A truncated week due to the Republic Day holiday would also mean that today's session will mark the January series F&O expiry.
Share Market News | Sensex and Nifty 50 ended flat on Tuesday
Auto and IT shares ended higher while oil, gas and construction shares ended in the red. Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 ended 0.4 percent lower each.