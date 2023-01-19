Market LIVE Updates: Sensex and Nifty 50 poised for a negative start tracing global cues

Global Market Cue | Asian markets in the red after weak handover from Wall Street
Asian markets slip into the red following a lower close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is down 0.4 percent at this hour.
--Japan's Nikkei 225: down 0.9 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: down 0.4 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: down 0.6 percent
Stock Market News | Nifty 50 poised to move higher after closing above 20-day moving average
The Nifty 50 finally managed to break out above the mark of 18,100 on Wednesday, closing at the highest level in two weeks. The index also ended higher for the second straight day. (Trade setup for Jan 19)
Share Market News | Sensex and Nifty 50 closed at two-week high on Wednesday
Financial and construction shares ended with gains, while auto shares ended in the red. Nifty Midcap 100 ended 0.5 percent higher, and Nifty Smallcap 100 ended 0.1 percent higher. (Read more on Jan 18 session)
Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Live Market Blog
Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and the economy. We also get you instant reactions from our stellar lineup of TV guests, in-house editors, researchers and reporters.
Have a great day ahead. Good luck!