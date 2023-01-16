Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up nearly 300 points and Nifty 50 above 18,000

Share Market News | The five midcap IT stocks that may give 50-100% returns according to Macquarie
Brokerage firm Macquarie sees digital transformation as a multi-year growth driver for the midcap IT industry. This, despite some of their clients being under pressure. (Read more)
Stock Market Update | Sula Vineyards up more than 9% after reporting higher-ever quarterly revenue
-- Sales jumped 13 percent year-on-year to Rs 187.2 crore.
-- Company recorded gross billings amounting to Rs 23 crore in the third quarter, 13 percent up from Rs 20.3 crore in the previous year.
Stock Market Update | L&T Finance touched 52-week high on December quarter earnings
-- Reported a 39 percent jump in net income to Rs 454 crore.
-- Posted highest-ever quarterly retail loan sales had its retail portfolio mix rising to 64 percent of the total loan book.
Stock Market News | Monday's top brokerage calls
JPMorgan has an 'overweight' call on the shares of Reliance Industries with a target price of Rs 3,015 on its shares while Goldman Sachs has a 'buy' call on the shares of L&T Finance with a target price of Rs 108 on its shares. (Read more)
Stocks to Watch | HDFC Bank, L&T Fin, Wipro and more
-- MNCLT approves merger of Mahindra Electric Mobility with M&M.
-- PFC appointed bid process coordinator for four transmission lines.
-- REC appointed bid process coordinatior for one transmission line.
-- Zydus Life tentative US FDA nod for Levomilnacipran Capsules.
-- Just Dial revenue up 7.8 percent quarter-on-quarter, margin improves for four-quarter in a row.
-- Whirlpool's Vishal Bhola resigned as MD, Narasimhan Eswar new MD for five years.
-- Max Finance's Mohit Talwar retires as managing director on Jan 14, 2023.
-- Sagar Cements successful resolution applicant for Andhra Cements.
-- HG Infra bags Rs 412 crore order from Delhi Metro.
-- NCL India dispatches up 27 percent at 0.7 mt vs 0.6 mt year-on-year.
HDFC Bank, DMart, Wipro, Piramal Pharma, Sula Vineyards, Federal Bank and more will also be in focus (Read more)
Stock Market News | 10 things to know before opening bell on January 16
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate an opening in the green for the Indian markets on Monday after a gain of 0.05 percent. (Read more)
Global Market Cue | Crude up near $85/bbl, gold post 9-month high
-- US 10-year yield rises to 3.5 percent following big bank earning on Friday.
-- European markets close higher on Friday, FTSE rises 0.6 percent, CAC up 0.7 percent.
-- Crude rises on hopes of rising demand from China, Brent above $85/bbl.
-- Gold prices rise above $1,920/oz, post a nine-month high on weak dollar.
Global Market Cue | Wall Street indices rose for the sixth straight session on Friday
The three main US indices rose in the previous session. S&P 500 and Nasdaq notched best week since November.
--S&P 500: up 1.6 percent, highest close in a month
--Dow Jones Industrial Average: up 0.3 percent, highest close since December 2.
--Nasdaq Composite: up 0.7 percent, highest close in a month
Global Market Cue | Asian markets in the green after strong handover from Wall Street
Asian markets trading in the green following a higher close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is up 0.9 percent at this hour.
--Japan's Nikkei 225: down 0.5 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: up 0.9 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: up 0.8 percent
Stock Market News | 20-Day Moving Average remains a key hurdle for the Nifty 50
For today's trading session, the major trigger will be the market reaction to earnings of HDFC Bank and Wipro which were reported after market hours and over the weekend. While the former is an index heavyweight, the latter may not have a significant contribution in determining the movement of the index. (Trade setup for Jan 16)
Stock Market News | Sensex and Nifty 50 ended higher on Friday, breaking a three-day losing streak
Financial and IT shares ended with gains, while consumer durables shares ended in the red. Nifty Midcap 100 ended 0.1 percent lower, and Nifty Smallcap 100 ended 0.3 percent higher. (Read more on Jan 13 session)
