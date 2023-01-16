Market LIVE Updates: Sensex and Nifty 50 likely headed for a positive start tracing global cues

Global Market Cue | Wall Street indices rose for the sixth straight session on Friday
The three main US indices rose in the previous session. S&P 500 and Nasdaq notched best week since November.
--S&P 500: up 1.6 percent, highest close in a month
--Dow Jones Industrial Average: up 0.3 percent, highest close since December 2.
--Nasdaq Composite: up 0.7 percent, highest close in a month
Global Market Cue | Asian markets in the green after strong handover from Wall Street
Asian markets trading in the green following a higher close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is up 0.9 percent at this hour.
--Japan's Nikkei 225: down 0.5 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: up 0.9 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: up 0.8 percent
Stock Market News | 20-Day Moving Average remains a key hurdle for the Nifty 50
For today's trading session, the major trigger will be the market reaction to earnings of HDFC Bank and Wipro which were reported after market hours and over the weekend. While the former is an index heavyweight, the latter may not have a significant contribution in determining the movement of the index. (Trade setup for Jan 16)
Stock Market News | Sensex and Nifty 50 ended higher on Friday, breaking a three-day losing streak
Financial and IT shares ended with gains, while consumer durables shares ended in the red. Nifty Midcap 100 ended 0.1 percent lower, and Nifty Smallcap 100 ended 0.3 percent higher. (Read more on Jan 13 session)
Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Live Market Blog
Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and the economy. We also get you instant reactions from our stellar lineup of TV guests, in-house editors, researchers and reporters.
Have a great day ahead. Good luck!