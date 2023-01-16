English
homemarket News

Market LIVE Updates: Sensex and Nifty 50 likely headed for a positive start tracing global cues

By CNBCTV18.com  Jan 16, 2023 8:26 AM IST (Updated)
Summary

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are expected to opened higher on the first trading day of the week amid positive cues from global markets. Federal Bank to report its third quarter numbers later today. HDFC Bank, Wipro and Avenue Supermarts reported their quarterly numbers over the weekend.

Live Updates

Global Market Cue | Wall Street indices rose for the sixth straight session on Friday

The three main US indices rose in the previous session. S&P 500 and Nasdaq notched best week since November.

--S&P 500: up 1.6 percent, highest close in a month

--Dow Jones Industrial Average: up 0.3 percent, highest close since December 2. 

--Nasdaq Composite: up 0.7 percenthighest close in a month

Jan 16, 2023 8:26 AM

Global Market Cue | Asian markets in the green after strong handover from Wall Street 

Asian markets trading in the green following a higher close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is up 0.9 percent at this hour.   

--Japan's Nikkei 225: down 0.5 percent

--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: up 0.9 percent

--China's Shanghai Composite: up 0.8 percent

Jan 16, 2023 8:08 AM

Stock Market News | 20-Day Moving Average remains a key hurdle for the Nifty 50

For today's trading session, the major trigger will be the market reaction to earnings of HDFC Bank and Wipro which were reported after market hours and over the weekend. While the former is an index heavyweight, the latter may not have a significant contribution in determining the movement of the index. (Trade setup for Jan 16)

Jan 16, 2023 7:57 AM

Stock Market News | Sensex and Nifty 50 ended higher on Friday, breaking a three-day losing streak

Financial and IT shares ended with gains, while consumer durables shares ended in the red. Nifty Midcap 100 ended 0.1 percent lower, and Nifty Smallcap 100 ended 0.3 percent higher. (Read more on Jan 13 session)

Jan 16, 2023 7:50 AM

Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Live Market Blog

Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and the economy. We also get you instant reactions from our stellar lineup of TV guests, in-house editors, researchers and reporters.

Have a great day ahead. Good luck!

Jan 16, 2023 7:28 AM
