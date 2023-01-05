Market LIVE Updates: Sensex and Nifty 50 edge higher, financial stocks underperform

Stock Market Update | TCS might correct somewhere close to Rs 3,240-3,260: Manoj Murlidharan
"We believe that we can do a good put ratio spread on Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). The stock is somewhere around close to Rs 3,310. So a better strategy is you buy a 3300 Put option for this month-end 25th January, you get it for 65 and you sell 3200 Put option at 32. So, that becomes a zero cost and obviously, there is a margin I guess close to 1 lakh on that. So, we expect the target of around Rs 40 on that. So, we believe that TCS might correct somewhere close to Rs 3,240-3,260, where the strategy can come in," says Manoj Murlidharan, VP Derivatives at Religare Broking.
Stock Market Update | Geojit's V K Vijayakumar shares view on market
"The Fed minutes were distinctly hawkish with the message that “ restrictive policy stance would need to be maintained until the incoming data provided confidence that inflation was on a sustained downward path to 2 percent”. In spite of this hawkish minutes the US markets closed in the positive territory because the markets expect a soft landing for the US economy since the economy continues to be resilient. In India the near-term challenge to the market comes from the sustained selling by FIIs who sold Rs 2620 crores equity in the cash market yesterday taking their selling spree to 9 consecutive days. FIIs are net short in the derivatives segment too. Data from the banking segment indicates continuing credit growth and improving asset quality which indicates good Q3 results. Investors can utilise market weakness to buy high quality banking stocks," says V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.
Stock Market News | Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani
Global Market Cue | Crude nearly 10% down in two sessions, gold near 7-month high
-- 'Rate cuts would not be appropriate in 2023': Fed December meet minutes.
-- US 10-year yield 3.7 percent following FOMC minutes and ahead of jobs report.
-- European markets close higher on Wednesday, DAX and CAC rise over two percent each.
-- Crude slumps nearly 10 percent in two days on China COVID concerns, brent at $78/bbl
-- Gold prices hover around seven-month highs as dollar index and treasury yields soften.
Stock Market News | Thursday's top brokerage calls
CLSA has a 'buy' call on the shares of Bajaj Finance with a target price of Rs 6,000 on its shares while Nomura has a 'neutral' call on the shares of Marico with a target price of Rs 590 on its shares. (Read more)
Stocks to Watch | M&M Finance, Godrej Props, Bharat Forge and more
-- RBI lifts restrictions on M&M Finance on recovery via outsourcing.
-- Airline stocks likely to move higher as jet fuel price touches a 10-month low, or price cut by eight percent.
-- Godrej Properties sold over 1 msf worth Rs 435 crore in Ahmedabad proj since October launch.
-- Poonawalla Finance disbursements up 116 percent, AUM rises 28 percent year-on-year.
-- Bharat Forge and Ramky Forg might move lower as class 8 truck orders slip 18 percent month-on-month and 50 percent from September high.
-- BF Invsts deslisting proposal rejected as promoter sold shares ahead of announcement.
Bajaj Finance, Adani Ports, Marico, RBL Bank, HPCL, NTPC, SJVN and more will also be in focus. (Read more)
Stock Market News | Poonawalla Finance reports third quarter business update
-- Total disbursements at Rs 3,980 crore, up 116 percent year-on-year and up seven percent quarter-on-quarter.
-- AUM at Rs 19,550 crore, up 28 percent year-on-year and up five percent quarter-on-quarter.
Global Cue | Asian markets in the green after strong handover from Wall Street
Asian markets trading in the green following a higher close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is up nearly one percent at this hour.
--Japan's Nikkei 225: up 0.1 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: up 1.8 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: up 0.8 percent
Stock Market News | Weekly options expiry in focus as Nifty 50 reacts to FOMC minutes, business updates
Multiple moving parts in today's trading session - reaction to the FOMC minutes, several key business updates, and the weekly options expiry may keep the Nifty 50 choppy. (Trade setup for Jan 5)
Stock Market News | Sensex and Nifty ended 1% lower on Wednesday
Indian equity benchmarks witnessed an all-round fall. Loses in financial and oil, gas shares pulled the headline indices lower. Broader market indices Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 ended 1.1 and nearly one percent lower respectively. (Read more)
