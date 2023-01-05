English
market News

Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a positive start for Sensex and Nifty 50

By CNBCTV18.com  Jan 5, 2023 8:19 AM IST (Updated)
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are expected to open higher on Thursday amid positive cues from global markets. Singapore Exchange Nifty futures, an early indicator of the Nifty index, was trading 48.5 points or 0.3 percent higher at 18,159.5 at the last count ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street. The markets would react to the FOMC minutes released overnight which suggests that the Fed will remain aggressive in its policy to control inflation. 

Asian markets in the green after strong handover from Wall Street 

Asian markets trading in the green following a higher close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is up nearly one percent at this hour.   

--Japan's Nikkei 225: up 0.1 percent

--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: up 1.8 percent

--China's Shanghai Composite: up 0.8 percent

Jan 5, 2023 8:19 AM

Stock Market News | Weekly options expiry in focus as Nifty 50 reacts to FOMC minutes, business updates

Multiple moving parts in today's trading session - reaction to the FOMC minutes, several key business updates, and the weekly options expiry may keep the Nifty 50 choppy. (Trade setup for Jan 5)

Jan 5, 2023 8:05 AM

Stock Market News | Sensex and Nifty ended 1% lower on Wednesday

Indian equity benchmarks witnessed an all-round fall. Loses in financial and oil, gas shares pulled the headline indices lower. Broader market indices Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 ended 1.1 and nearly one percent lower respectively. (Read more)

Jan 5, 2023 7:55 AM

Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Live Market Blog

Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and the economy. We also get you instant reactions from our stellar lineup of TV guests, in-house editors, researchers and reporters.

Have a great day ahead. Good luck!

Jan 5, 2023 7:36 AM

