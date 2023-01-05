Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a positive start for Sensex and Nifty 50

Asian markets in the green after strong handover from Wall Street
Asian markets trading in the green following a higher close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is up nearly one percent at this hour.
--Japan's Nikkei 225: up 0.1 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: up 1.8 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: up 0.8 percent
Stock Market News | Weekly options expiry in focus as Nifty 50 reacts to FOMC minutes, business updates
Multiple moving parts in today's trading session - reaction to the FOMC minutes, several key business updates, and the weekly options expiry may keep the Nifty 50 choppy. (Trade setup for Jan 5)
Stock Market News | Sensex and Nifty ended 1% lower on Wednesday
Indian equity benchmarks witnessed an all-round fall. Loses in financial and oil, gas shares pulled the headline indices lower. Broader market indices Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 ended 1.1 and nearly one percent lower respectively. (Read more)
