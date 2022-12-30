Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty futures indicate positive start for Sensex and Nifty

Global Market Cue | Crude near $84/bbl, dollar index below 104
-- US 10-year yields slips to 3.8 percent following weekly jobless claims data.
-- European markets closes higher on Thursday, CAC and DAX rise one percent each.
-- Crude slips but recovers later on China uncertainty, brent near $84/bbl.
-- Gold prices rise above $1,815/oz as dollar index declines below 104.
Global Market Cue | Asian markets in the green after Wall Street ends higher
Asian markets trade in the green following a higher close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is up 0.4 percent at this hour.
--Japan's Nikkei 225: up 0.2 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: up 0.3 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: up 0.1 percent
Stock Market Update | Trade setup for Dec 30
Other than it being the last trading day of 2022, today also marks the start of the January F&O series. The Nifty 50 ended the December series with declines of close to 300 points after gaining nearly 1,700 points across October and November. (Read more)
Stock Market News | Sensex and Nifty ended higher on Thursday, finished December series over 1% lower
Indian equity benchmarks NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex ended higher on Thursday, stagging a sharp recovery. The last-hour surge led by financials helped Nifty Bank close with a gain of one percent. (Read more on December 29 session)
