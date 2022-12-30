English
market News

Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty futures indicate positive start for Sensex and Nifty

1 Min(s) Read
By CNBCTV18.com  Dec 30, 2022 8:43 AM IST (Updated)
Summary

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to make a positive start on the last trading day of the year tracking strength across global markets. SGX Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty index, rose as much as 102 points or 0.5 percent to 18,382 ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street. Shares of Elin Electronics will debut on the bourses today.

Live Updates

Global Market Cue | Crude near $84/bbl, dollar index below 104

-- US 10-year yields slips to 3.8 percent following weekly jobless claims data.

-- European markets closes higher on Thursday, CAC and DAX rise one percent each. 

-- Crude slips but recovers later on China uncertainty, brent near $84/bbl.

-- Gold prices rise above $1,815/oz as dollar index declines below 104. 

Dec 30, 2022 8:43 AM

Global Market Cue | Wall Street indices ended sharply higher on Thursday

The three main US indices rose in the previous session.

--S&P 500: up 1.8 percent

--Dow Jones Industrial Average: up one percent

--Nasdaq Composite: up 2.6 percent

Dec 30, 2022 8:38 AM

Global Market Cue | Asian markets in the green after Wall Street ends higher 

Asian markets trade in the green following a higher close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is up 0.4 percent at this hour.   

--Japan's Nikkei 225: up 0.2 percent

--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: up 0.3 percent

--China's Shanghai Composite: up 0.1 percent

Dec 30, 2022 8:34 AM

Stock Market Update | Trade setup for Dec 30

Other than it being the last trading day of 2022, today also marks the start of the January F&O series. The Nifty 50 ended the December series with declines of close to 300 points after gaining nearly 1,700 points across October and November. (Read more)

Dec 30, 2022 8:24 AM

Stock Market News | Sensex and Nifty ended higher on Thursday, finished December series over 1% lower

Indian equity benchmarks NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex ended higher on Thursday, stagging a sharp recovery. The last-hour surge led by financials helped Nifty Bank close with a gain of one percent. (Read more on December 29 session)

Dec 30, 2022 8:12 AM

Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Live Market Blog

Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and the economy. We also get you instant reactions from our stellar lineup of TV guests, in-house editors, researchers and reporters.

Have a great day ahead. Good luck!

Dec 30, 2022 7:55 AM