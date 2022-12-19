English
market News

Market LIVE updates: Sensex and Nifty headed for flat to higher start tracing global cues

By CNBCTV18.com  Dec 19, 2022 8:04 AM IST (Updated)
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are expected to open flat or in the green on the first trading day of the week amid mixed cues from global markets.

Stock Market News | Sensex and Nifty ended at 1-month low on Friday

The losses in IT and financial shares dragged the headline indices lower. The headline indices were also pressurised by largely negative cues across global markets. (Read more on December 16 session

Dec 19, 2022 8:04 AM

Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Live Market Blog

Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and the economy. We also get you instant reactions from our stellar lineup of TV guests, in-house editors, researchers and reporters.

Have a great day ahead. Good luck!

Dec 19, 2022 7:44 AM