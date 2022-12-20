Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty 50 open lower; Dabur shares drop after large trade

Stock Market News | Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani
CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. (Read more)
Stock Market Update | Dabur Large Trade
1.9 crore shares or 1.1 percent equity of the FMCG major worth Rs 1,079 crore change hands at an average of Rs 571 per share. (Read more)
Stock Market News | Tuesday's top brokerage calls
Nomura has a 'reduce' call on the shares of JSW Steel with a target price of Rs 570 while Jefferies has a 'buy' call on the shares of Reliance Industries with a target price of Rs 3,100. (Read more)
Stocks to Watch | Dabur, IRB Infra, Ramco Systems and more
-- Ramco System to consider fund raising on December 22.
-- DFM Foods announced successful completion of book-building offer to delist company.
-- Indigo's market share slips to 55.7 percent, reclaims top spot in on-time.
-- Kiln at Gujarat Sidhee's Gujarat plant stopped for maintenance work.
-- Dabur India, Hinduja Global, Sterling & Wilson, Just Dial to also be in focus (Read more)
Global Market Cues | Brent rises above $80/bbl, dollar index inches higher
-- US 10-year yields rises 3.6 percent
-- European markets ended higher on Monday FTSE and DAX up 0.4 percent, CAC up 0.3 percent
-- Crude rises over hopes of China relaxing COVID restrictions, Brent above $80/bbl
-- Gold slips below $1,790/oz, dollar index and treasury yields make an upmove
Global Market Cues | Asian markets largely in the red after Wall Street ends lower
Asian markets slip into the red following a lower close on Wall Street, extending their three-day sell off. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is down 0.5 percent at this hour.
--Japan's Nikkei 225: up 0.4 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: down 0.4 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: down 1.1 percent
Stock Market News | Sensex and Nifty ended lower on Monday halting a 2-day losing streak
Indian equity benchmarks ended higher led by gains in auto shares. Losses in IT shares pressurised the indices. (Read more on December 19 session)
Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Live Market Blog
Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and the economy. We also get you instant reactions from our stellar lineup of TV guests, in-house editors, researchers and reporters.
Have a great day ahead. Good luck!