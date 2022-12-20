Homemarket news

Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty 50 open lower; Dabur shares drop after large trade

1 Min(s) Read
By CNBCTV18.com Dec 20, 2022 9:32 AM IST (Updated)
Summary

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 opened lower on Tuesday amid mixed cues from global markets. All Nifty sectorial indices were trading in the red at the last count, with financial and IT shares being the biggest laggards. 47 stocks in the Nifty50 basket opened lower on Tuesday. FMCG major Dabur India shares fell after 1.9 crore shares or 1.1 percent equity worth Rs 1,079 crore changed hands via block deal.

Live Updates

Stock Market News | Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. (Read more)

Dec 20, 2022 9:32 AM

Stock Market Update | Dabur Large Trade

1.9 crore shares or 1.1 percent equity of the FMCG major worth Rs 1,079 crore change hands at an average of Rs 571 per share. (Read more)

Dec 20, 2022 9:27 AM

Stock Market News | Tuesday's top brokerage calls

Nomura has a 'reduce' call on the shares of JSW Steel with a target price of Rs 570 while Jefferies has a 'buy' call on the shares of Reliance Industries with a target price of Rs 3,100. (Read more)

Dec 20, 2022 9:24 AM

Stock Market Update | Sensex and Nifty make a gap-down start 

Dec 20, 2022 9:18 AM

Pre-Open Market | Sensex down 197 pts and Nifty near 18,350
In the pre-opening session, the Sensex is down 197.3 pts or 0.3 percent at 61,608.8 and the Nifty at 18,340, down 80.2 pts or 0.4 percent from its previous close.

Dec 20, 2022 9:11 AM

Stocks to Watch | Dabur, IRB Infra, Ramco Systems and more

-- Ramco System to consider fund raising on December 22.

-- DFM Foods announced successful completion of book-building offer to delist company.

-- Indigo's market share slips to 55.7 percent, reclaims top spot in on-time.

-- Kiln at Gujarat Sidhee's Gujarat plant stopped for maintenance work. 

-- Dabur India, Hinduja Global, Sterling & Wilson, Just Dial to also be in focus (Read more)

Dec 20, 2022 9:07 AM

Global Market Cues | Brent rises above $80/bbl, dollar index inches higher

-- US 10-year yields rises 3.6 percent

-- European markets ended higher on Monday FTSE and DAX up 0.4 percent, CAC up 0.3 percent

-- Crude rises over hopes of China relaxing COVID restrictions, Brent above $80/bbl

-- Gold slips below $1,790/oz, dollar index and treasury yields make an upmove

Dec 20, 2022 8:53 AM

Global Market Cues | Wall Street indices ended lower for third straight session on Monday
The three main US indices fell on Monday.
--S&P 500: down 1.2 percent
--Dow Jones Industrial Average: down 0.9 percent 
--Nasdaq Composite: down 1.6 percent

Dec 20, 2022 8:42 AM

Global Market Cues | Asian markets largely in the red after Wall Street ends lower
Asian markets slip into the red following a lower close on Wall Street, extending their three-day sell off. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is down 0.5 percent at this hour.   
--Japan's Nikkei 225: up 0.4 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: down 0.4 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: down 1.1 percent

Dec 20, 2022 8:33 AM

Stock Market News | Sensex and Nifty ended lower on Monday halting a 2-day losing streak 

Indian equity benchmarks ended higher led by gains in auto shares. Losses in IT shares pressurised the indices. (Read more on December 19 session)

Dec 20, 2022 8:22 AM

Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Live Market Blog

Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and the economy. We also get you instant reactions from our stellar lineup of TV guests, in-house editors, researchers and reporters.

Have a great day ahead. Good luck!

Dec 20, 2022 7:57 AM